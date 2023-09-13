Prism Planks - The Marvel of light transforming into a vibrant wonder

Prism Planks is constructed using 100% ECONYL® recycled nylon yarn, making it a sustainable flooring choice. The collection is an ode to the shapeshifting characteristics of a prism, replete with surfaces and angles, emulating the reflective and refractive play of light and fragments it into a colour story in its entirety. The collection is spread over three ranges – Facet, Refract and Reflect.

Facet provides the neutral base layer to set the scene with zoning and wayfinding. Refract introduces one colour into the plank to gently transition to activity zones. Finally, Reflect combines two colours together for greater impact. The colourways encased in the collection have been carefully considered to complement the existing Signature collections.

Bring a punch of solid colour to carpeted areas with Vivid 202 or create a clear delineation by combining it with 88 Planks luxury vinyl planks. Go bespoke with custom colours from Vivid 202 or choose from 10 Shapes by Signature® and design your way for a minimum order quantity. Thermo Bak™ is recommended for Shapes by Signature. Supported by our Global GreenTag® GreenRate level A certification, we promote material transparency with Declare labels.