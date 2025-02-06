Pressalit Projecta Solid Pro: Integrated soft close and institutional hinge

Further than the future

Sophisticated functionality and stability combine in a new ground-breaking solution from Pressalit. Solid Pro is the project market's first institutional hinges with integrated soft close. The adjoining seat, the Projecta Solid Pro, is an aesthetic design from an award-winning designer.

Revolutionary strength and stability

The Solid Pro hinges can withstand the frequent and heavy load typical of the project market. The hinges consist of an aluminium pipe with an anodised surface, which is resistant to the effects of chemical and mechanical impact. Hinges and screws are reinforced, and both seat and hinges have undergone thorough strength testing.

Elegant design

Attention has been given to the smallest of details, which is why the cover caps match the matt grey colour of the aluminium pipe. The seat was designed by Pressalit's in-house designer Lars Herold, whose consistent lines make the seat and hinges blend seamlessly into one aesthetic whole. The seat's slim profile consists of dynamic curves in a harmonious look. Along the back edge is an S-shaped dip, which provides a sophisticated peek at the silk-matt aluminium pipe. The overall shape also ensures easy cleaning and reduces the risk of theft. The Objecta Pro is the same seat, but for mounting with universal or fixed hinges.

Thanks to the reversible hinges and adjustable discs, the Projecta Pro fits a wide range of bowls. The solution comes fully assembled, ready to fit directly onto the toilet.