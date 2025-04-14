Premium: Pure PVC heterogeneous floor covering
Last Updated on 14 Apr 2025
Taralay Premium is a heterogeneous floor covering with a greater than 1mm thickness wear layer ideal for high-traffic areas. With 8 different designs and 81 colour references, there is a solution for every project.
- Premium is a heterogeneous floor covering with a >1mm thickness wear layer ideal for high-traffic areas.
- 8 Designs and 81 Colour references
- 55% Recycled and Biocontent Equipped with Evercare™ UV laser surface treatment is resistant to iodine, alcohol, Betadine, eosin and hard chemical stains.
Overview
Description
