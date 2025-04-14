Logo
Gerflor Premium CPT 43
Gerflor Premium Brazilia 0053 Limeira
Gerflor Premium Brazilia 0054 Barueri
Gerflor Premium Neoterra 1014 Dorata
Gerflor Premium Osmoz 4383 Jasmin
Gerflor Premium Indiana 4050 Comores
Gerflor Premium Metallica 2746 Ymir
Gerflor Premium Osmoz Alpaga
Gerflor Premium Cocoon 0029 Flannel
Gerflor Premium Poesy 2750 Ellipse
Premium: Pure PVC heterogeneous floor covering

Last Updated on 14 Apr 2025

Taralay Premium is a heterogeneous floor covering with a greater than 1mm thickness wear layer ideal for high-traffic areas. With 8 different designs and 81 colour references, there is a solution for every project.

  • Product checkPremium is a heterogeneous floor covering with a >1mm thickness wear layer ideal for high-traffic areas.
  • Product check8 Designs and 81 Colour references
  • Product check55% Recycled and Biocontent Equipped with Evercare™ UV laser surface treatment is resistant to iodine, alcohol, Betadine, eosin and hard chemical stains.
Overview
Description

Taralay Premium is a heterogeneous floor covering with a greater than 1mm thickness wear layer ideal for high-traffic areas. 

With 8 different designs and 81 colour references, there is a solution for every project.

Display AddressHawthorn, VIC

17 Cato Street

1800 060 785
