Premium powder coat battens & cladding system
Last Updated on 18 Jul 2023
Our extensive range of Signature Aluminium Systems and finishes have been designed for beauty and longevity. But it is our commitment to offering a Signature Service that provides a seamless experience from start to finish, that will help you and your build team to make your Signature statement.
Overview
- Extensive range of batten & cladding profiles
- Complete range of accessories for a seamless finish
- 3 x On Trend Powder Coat Finish Ranges
- 2 x Wood - Look Finish Ranges - Evoke & Meridian
- Non - combustible & Sustainable
- Australian Made
Beautiful and realistic, Alteria has been designed for longevity and includes a stunning range of premium powder-coat finishes including Pearlescent, anodised-look and Colorbond colour options. We also offer two realistic wood-look finishes.
Aurora: Anodised-Look Finish
Our beautiful Aurora range offer a decorative selection of anodised-look colours with a beautiful metallic flat matt finish. Available in 8 on-trend standard colours. Comes with Alteria’s Signature 25 Warranty.
Lumi: Pearlescent Finish
Our Lumi decorative range offers a beautiful collection of pearlescent colours with a glowing matt finish that not only looks gorgeous but offers excellent durability. Available in 8 standard colours. Comes with Alteria’s Signature 25 Warranty.
Essentials: Colorbond & Solid Colour Finish
Our Essentials range offers the most on-trend Colorbond™ and solid colours to suit your project needs. Available in 8 standard colours. Comes with an option of an Alteria Signature 10 Warranty or a Alteria Signature 25 Warranty.
Evoke: Wood-Look Finish
Alteria’s Evoke finish is a striking wood-look range that is beautiful, realistic and extremely low maintenance. Available in 20 on-trend standard colours. Comes with Alteria’s Signature 15 Warranty.
Meridian: Wood – Effect Finish
Alteria’s Meridian finish is a premium wood-effect range that offers maximum durability and realistic definition. Available in 12 standard colours. Comes with Alteria’s Signature 25 Warranty.
Visit the Alteria website to use our 3D Profile & Finish Visualiser and to view all our batten and cladding profiles and finish options on a variety of different building types.
About Alteria
With decades of experience working with Architects and Designers, coupled with our in-depth relationship with builders and contractors, the team saw an opportunity to create a proprietary range of aluminium battens and claddings that stood out from the rest – this is how Alteria Signature Aluminium Systems was created.
But with Alteria, it is not just about offering a range of high quality, Signature Aluminium Systems. Alteria also provides the complete Signature Service for our customers.