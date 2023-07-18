Premium powder coat battens & cladding system

Our extensive range of Signature Aluminium Systems and finishes have been designed for beauty and longevity. But it is our commitment to offering a Signature Service that provides a seamless experience from start to finish, that will help you and your build team to make your Signature statement.

Extensive range of batten & cladding profiles

Complete range of accessories for a seamless finish

3 x On Trend Powder Coat Finish Ranges

2 x Wood - Look Finish Ranges - Evoke & Meridian

Non - combustible & Sustainable

Australian Made

Beautiful and realistic, Alteria has been designed for longevity and includes a stunning range of premium powder-coat finishes including Pearlescent, anodised-look and Colorbond colour options. We also offer two realistic wood-look finishes.

Aurora: Anodised-Look Finish

Our beautiful Aurora range offer a decorative selection of anodised-look colours with a beautiful metallic flat matt finish. Available in 8 on-trend standard colours. Comes with Alteria’s Signature 25 Warranty.

Lumi: Pearlescent Finish

Our Lumi decorative range offers a beautiful collection of pearlescent colours with a glowing matt finish that not only looks gorgeous but offers excellent durability. Available in 8 standard colours. Comes with Alteria’s Signature 25 Warranty.

Essentials: Colorbond & Solid Colour Finish

Our Essentials range offers the most on-trend Colorbond™ and solid colours to suit your project needs. Available in 8 standard colours. Comes with an option of an Alteria Signature 10 Warranty or a Alteria Signature 25 Warranty.

Evoke: Wood-Look Finish

Alteria’s Evoke finish is a striking wood-look range that is beautiful, realistic and extremely low maintenance. Available in 20 on-trend standard colours. Comes with Alteria’s Signature 15 Warranty.

Meridian: Wood – Effect Finish

Alteria’s Meridian finish is a premium wood-effect range that offers maximum durability and realistic definition. Available in 12 standard colours. Comes with Alteria’s Signature 25 Warranty.

Visit the Alteria website to use our 3D Profile & Finish Visualiser and to view all our batten and cladding profiles and finish options on a variety of different building types.

About Alteria

With decades of experience working with Architects and Designers, coupled with our in-depth relationship with builders and contractors, the team saw an opportunity to create a proprietary range of aluminium battens and claddings that stood out from the rest – this is how Alteria Signature Aluminium Systems was created.

But with Alteria, it is not just about offering a range of high quality, Signature Aluminium Systems. Alteria also provides the complete Signature Service for our customers.