Premium Nordic Softwood for joinery and interiors

Wright Forest is Australia’s largest specialist importer of high quality Nordic softwoods for joineries and manufacturers. Nordic Redwood (Pinus Sylvestris) and Nordic Whitewood (Picea Abies) are the two species available for joinery and mouldings. These are generically known as ‘Baltic’. Nordic Redwood in particular is the preferred species by European, North African, Japan and Korean joiners and manufacturers. Whitewood is also increasing in demand for high quality applications.

Adapting these products for modern construction and heritage restoration we employ innovative technologies in drying and treatments such as chemical impregnation and thermal treatments for increased durability and stability. Thermowood from our partner Lunawood® is typical of the these innovations.

Our products are sourced from certified manufacturers under the European Program for the Endorsement of Forestry Certification Systems (PEFC).

History

Nordic softwoods, also referred to as ‘Baltic’ or ‘Deal’ have a rich history dating from European settlement of Australia. There is a rich history spanning three centuries using this prized timber. From Norway to the Baltic's, sailing ships plied the torturous journey to Australia loaded with ‘Baltic’ for use in building and joinery. Often used as ballast on sailing ships returning from UK and European ports with shipments of Australian commodities such as grain, wool and gold.

Baltic construction timbers sourced from Norway and other Nordic countries provided desperately needed building materials for the burgeoning Colonies. Sawn timber, flooring, lining board and weatherboards, sold through UK trading houses, were loaded into fragile sailing ships for the seven week voyage to Australian ports such as Hobart, Fremantle, Melbourne and Port Adelaide.

The Wright family archives describe imports of the these timbers back to 1853. Now today we import these same timbers to the use in joinery and mouldings for clients across Australia. An enviable heritage.