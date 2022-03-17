Porta Endure: Outdoor Timber Cladding

Porta Endure Timber Cladding combines the performance of Class 1 durable timber with designer profiles to create a range of timeless looking, long-lasting exterior finishes.

Porta Endure External Timber Cladding is suitable for residential and mid-rise commercial applications.

Features and benefits:

Select grade

Sustainably Certified

Class 1 Durability – Lasts 40+ years above ground

Residential & mid-rise commercial applications

Optional pre-coating services available

Made to order

Timber cladding range

Species - Cumaru (other species on request)

Size - 91x23mm

Cover - 78mm

Length - 2.7m

*sizing excluding shiplap