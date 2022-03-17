Porta Endure: Outdoor Timber Cladding
Last Updated on 17 Mar 2022
Porta Endure Timber Cladding combines the performance of Class 1 durable timber with designer profiles to create a range of timeless looking, long-lasting exterior finishes. Porta Endure External Timber Cladding is suitable for residential and mid-rise commercial applications.
Overview
Features and benefits:
- Select grade
- Sustainably Certified
- Class 1 Durability – Lasts 40+ years above ground
- Residential & mid-rise commercial applications
- Optional pre-coating services available
- Made to order
Timber cladding range
- Species - Cumaru (other species on request)
- Size - 91x23mm
- Cover - 78mm
- Length - 2.7m
*sizing excluding shiplap