Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Porta
Porta
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Porta Endure Outdoor Timber Cladding
Porta Cladding Door Entrance Cumaru Bozovich
Porta Cumaru House Cladding Back
Porta Endure Coz Constructions Seating
Porta Exterior Render Endure Riverine
Porta Endure Outdoor Timber Cladding
Porta Cladding Door Entrance Cumaru Bozovich
Porta Cumaru House Cladding Back
Porta Endure Coz Constructions Seating
Porta Exterior Render Endure Riverine

Porta Endure: Outdoor Timber Cladding

Last Updated on 17 Mar 2022

Porta Endure Timber Cladding combines the performance of Class 1 durable timber with designer profiles to create a range of timeless looking, long-lasting exterior finishes. Porta Endure External Timber Cladding is suitable for residential and mid-rise commercial applications.

Overview
Description

Porta Endure Timber Cladding combines the performance of Class 1 durable timber with designer profiles to create a range of timeless looking, long-lasting exterior finishes.

Porta Endure External Timber Cladding is suitable for residential and mid-rise commercial applications.

Features and benefits:

  • Select grade
  • Sustainably Certified
  • Class 1 Durability – Lasts 40+ years above ground
  • Residential & mid-rise commercial applications
  • Optional pre-coating services available
  • Made to order

Timber cladding range

  • Species - Cumaru (other species on request)
  • Size - 91x23mm
  • Cover - 78mm
  • Length - 2.7m

*sizing excluding shiplap

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Porta Endure Quick Design Installation Maintenance Guide

1.49 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Porta Endure Quick Installation Guide

709.37 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Porta Endure Timber Cladding

976.23 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressFairfield, VIC

Porta Head Office 224-256 Heidelberg Rd

1300 650 787
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap