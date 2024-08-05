Caesarstone Porcelain™ surfaces: 2024 collection
Last Updated on 05 Aug 2024
The Caesarstone Porcelain Collection offers durable and versatile surfaces for various applications. It is ideal for kitchens, bathrooms, laundries, and outdoor spaces. Its extreme heat resistance and large slab size make it suitable for both gas and electric cooktops, ensuring continuity of design.
Overview
Solutions to the Industry:
Main Features and Benefits:
- Extreme Durability: Caesarstone Porcelain is extremely hard, heat-resistant, and UV-resistant.
- Sustainable and Ethical: Sourced and produced with environmental consciousness.
- Inspired Designs: Offers a modern range of natural stone, marble veined, and industrial-inspired designs.
Usage and Locations:
- Kitchens: Superior surface material for benchtops & splashbacks.
- Outdoor Living: UV-resistant surfaces for outdoor kitchens and entertaining spaces.
- Open Plan Living: Blends seamlessly into living areas, including benches, fireplaces and furniture.
- Bathrooms and Laundries: Waterproof, stain-resistant, and easy to clean surfaces.
Downloads
