Caesarstone Porcelain™ surfaces: 2024 collection

Last Updated on 05 Aug 2024

The Caesarstone Porcelain Collection offers durable and versatile surfaces for various applications. It is ideal for kitchens, bathrooms, laundries, and outdoor spaces. Its extreme heat resistance and large slab size make it suitable for both gas and electric cooktops, ensuring continuity of design.

Overview
Description

Solutions to the Industry:

Main Features and Benefits:

  • Extreme Durability: Caesarstone Porcelain is extremely hard, heat-resistant, and UV-resistant.
  • Sustainable and Ethical: Sourced and produced with environmental consciousness.
  • Inspired Designs: Offers a modern range of natural stone, marble veined, and industrial-inspired designs.

Usage and Locations:

  • Kitchens: Superior surface material for benchtops & splashbacks.
  • Outdoor Living: UV-resistant surfaces for outdoor kitchens and entertaining spaces.
  • Open Plan Living: Blends seamlessly into living areas, including benches, fireplaces and furniture.
  • Bathrooms and Laundries: Waterproof, stain-resistant, and easy to clean surfaces.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Caesarstone Porcelain 2024

5.42 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

84 O'Riordan St

1300 119 119
Display AddressLowood, QLD

PO Box 258

(02) 8339 7400
Postal AddressQLD

02 8339 7400
Postal AddressVIC

02 8339 7400
