Polytec THERMOLAMINATED doors

Polytec’s beautifully crafted range of THERMOLAMINATED doors and panels will add character to your home. From sleek, contemporary minimalistic designs to the more traditional look of country style doors, polytec can supply a style that will complement your kitchen.

THERMOLAMINATED doors & panels are made from profiled moisture resistant E-Zero MDF, constructed with a durable and decorative surface on the face and edges. The result is a stylish, fully profiled door. Its thermoformed surface makes it resistant to the usual knocks and bumps of a busy household, ensuring your kitchen will remain a showpiece for years to come.

THERMOLAMINATED doors & panels are available in a range of colours, profiles and surface finish options. Our stunning Gloss finish is available in both solid colours and timberprints, which are a classic feature in today’s modern kitchen. Timberprint doors have matching Matt melamine backs, excluding the Studio range. This unique feature enhances the natural and realistic look of the timberprint design. All surfaces are non-porous and easy to clean, and so will retain their beauty, providing years of trouble free service.

Stylish, functional, and simple, THERMOLAMINATED doors & panels are suitable for any internal joinery application including vanities, wardrobes, custom built furniture, storage units and laundry cupboards.

Using the highest grade materials, and ultra modern technology, Polytec products are exceptional in design and durability.