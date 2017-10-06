Polytec’s BENCHTOPS & laminate range is peerless. There’s no less than 120 realistic stone prints and neutral solid colours in Polytec’s BENCHTOPS & laminate range in concert with the compelling timber inspired RAVINE range.

A distinguishing feature of Polytec’s BENCHTOPS & laminate is the exceptional colour depth and clarity that’s achieved, which is akin to natural materials.

Polytec BENCHTOPS & laminate encapsulate stylish and affordable luxury for differing individual budgets and aesthetic inclinations, befi tting the Australian lifestyle.

The reliable performance of Polytec BENCHTOPS & laminate is attested by a 7-year warranty.

Furnishing designers and customers with the finest toolkit and maximum design flexibility, Polytec BENCHTOPS & laminate are offered in three thicknesses and eight different profiles. They also serve as a ready accompaniment to polytec’s MELAMINE doors & panels.