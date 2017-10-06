Polytec Metallic Leaf

Polytec’s prowess in the decorative surfaces industry is rising with the introduction of its newest board and laminate range – Metallic Leaf.

Metallics can add an enhanced sense of glamour and style to any space, whether it be a feature wall, open shelving and cabinets or joinery highlights. Metallic options include copper, platinum, gold, light brass and rose gold, and when paired with solid pure matt surfaces create a sense of luxury.

Polytec’s Metallic range promises a subtle yet impactful addition to your kitchen, bathroom or commercial project adding a hint of class and regal appeal.

Coming soon as a prefinished board in a Matt finish, 16mm 2400 x 1200mm and high pressure laminate 3650 x 1220mm sheets.