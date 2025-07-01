Polysafe Quattro PUR: Specifically engineered flooring that offers excellent slip resistance

Polysafe Quattro has been specifically designed to provide a high degree of slip resistance whether wearing footwear or being barefoot in continually wet areas where additional contaminants such as shampoo and shower gels may be present.

DSDC Dementia Design Accredited product

Palette of aqueous & subtle colours

Palette of aqueous & subtle colours Ideally suited to wet rooms, walk-in showers & changing rooms