Polysafe Quattro PUR: Specifically engineered flooring that offers excellent slip resistance
Polysafe Quattro has been specifically designed to provide a high degree of slip resistance whether wearing footwear or being barefoot in continually wet areas where additional contaminants such as shampoo and shower gels may be present.

  • Product checkSafety flooring for barefoot or shod use
  • Product checkDSDC Dementia Design Accredited product
  • Product check50+ pendulum sustainable slip resistance (slider 96)
  • Product checkPalette of aqueous & subtle colours
  • Product checkIdeally suited to wet rooms, walk-in showers & changing rooms
Specifications

Last Updated on 01 Jul 2025

  • Type of floorcovering: Safety
  • Formats: Sheet
  • Roll sizes: 2m x 20m
  • Gauge: 2.0mm
  • Total weight: 2700 g/m²
  • Finish: PUR
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

101 Prosperity Way

1800 777 425
