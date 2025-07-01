Polysafe Quattro PUR: Specifically engineered flooring that offers excellent slip resistance
Polysafe Quattro has been specifically designed to provide a high degree of slip resistance whether wearing footwear or being barefoot in continually wet areas where additional contaminants such as shampoo and shower gels may be present.
- Safety flooring for barefoot or shod use
- DSDC Dementia Design Accredited product
- 50+ pendulum sustainable slip resistance (slider 96)
- Palette of aqueous & subtle colours
- Ideally suited to wet rooms, walk-in showers & changing rooms
Overview
Description
Specifications
Last Updated on 01 Jul 2025
- Type of floorcovering: Safety
- Formats: Sheet
- Roll sizes: 2m x 20m
- Gauge: 2.0mm
- Total weight: 2700 g/m²
- Finish: PUR