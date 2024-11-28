News
Everything you need to know about vinyl flooring
Vinyl flooring is a versatile, durable, and cost-effective choice for both homes and businesses. Its wide range of style...
Palettone vinyl flooring makes a bold statement at Emmanuel College building
Polyflor’s Palettone range was the perfect choice for this renovation, bringing the design team’s creative vision to lif...
Expona Commercial vinyl tiles showcase the raw beauty of natural materials
The Expona Commercial range of vinyl tiles from Polyflor features visual reproductions of natural materials and abstract...
Affinity Flooring Collection – where beauty & performance come together
Polyflor are pleased to introduce the Affinity flooring collection, which offers an incredible array of shade options wi...
Hand-selected Camaro flooring collection adding luxury to residential settings
Polyflor has introduced the Camaro flooring collection featuring a range of beautifully replicated wood, stone and slate...
EPDs available for most Polyflor flooring ranges
Polyflor has EPDs available for most of their flooring ranges, providing completely transparent information about their ...
Polyflor refreshes Classic Mystique vinyl flooring range with 5 new colours
Polyflor has introduced more variety to their Classic Mystique range of vinyl flooring with the addition of five new col...
Polyflor using BIM to inspire architects in flooring design
Architects, designers and draftsmen are increasingly using building information modelling or BIM tools to visualise vari...
How to confirm your safety floor is indeed a safety floor
Specifying the right safety flooring product can be difficult given the number of products on the market that do not pro...