Polymax™ acoustic and thermal insulation
Last Updated on 28 Jul 2016
Polymax insulation is a polyester insulation that’s designed to maximise comfort and save energy in every season. Available for both wall and ceiling applications in acoustic and thermal, CSR Bradford have a versatile and easy to install insulation solution. Acoustic batts are designed to reduce unwanted outside noise as well as minimising noise transfer between rooms and floors.
Overview
Polymax insulation is a polyester insulation that’s designed to maximise comfort and save energy in every season. Available for both wall and ceiling applications in acoustic and thermal, CSR Bradford have a versatile and easy to install insulation solution.
Applications for Polymax insulation include:
- Walls
- Ceilings
- Floors between the joists
Acoustic batts are designed to reduce unwanted outside noise as well as minimising noise transfer between rooms and floors, making for a quieter home. Thermal batts are designed to maximise comfort and save on energy.
Features and benefits:
- Noise control by reducing sound transmission
- No itch
- Easy to handle
- Low allergen and VOC free
- Made from up to 80% recycled material
- No waste is generated in manufacture
Bradford Polymax acoustics batts and wall batts comply with AS 4859.1.
