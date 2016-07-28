Polymax™ acoustic and thermal insulation

Polymax insulation is a polyester insulation that’s designed to maximise comfort and save energy in every season. Available for both wall and ceiling applications in acoustic and thermal, CSR Bradford have a versatile and easy to install insulation solution.

Applications for Polymax insulation include:

Walls

Ceilings

Floors between the joists



Acoustic batts are designed to reduce unwanted outside noise as well as minimising noise transfer between rooms and floors, making for a quieter home. Thermal batts are designed to maximise comfort and save on energy.

Features and benefits:

Noise control by reducing sound transmission

No itch

Easy to handle

Low allergen and VOC free

Made from up to 80% recycled material

No waste is generated in manufacture



Bradford Polymax acoustics batts and wall batts comply with AS 4859.1.