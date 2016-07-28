Logo
Bradford Polymax� Insulation
Polymax™ acoustic and thermal insulation

Last Updated on 28 Jul 2016

Polymax insulation is a polyester insulation that’s designed to maximise comfort and save energy in every season. Available for both wall and ceiling applications in acoustic and thermal, CSR Bradford have a versatile and easy to install insulation solution. Acoustic batts are designed to reduce unwanted outside noise as well as minimising noise transfer between rooms and floors.

Overview
Description

Polymax insulation is a polyester insulation that’s designed to maximise comfort and save energy in every season. Available for both wall and ceiling applications in acoustic and thermal, CSR Bradford have a versatile and easy to install insulation solution.

Applications for Polymax insulation include:

  • Walls
  • Ceilings
  • Floors between the joists

Acoustic batts are designed to reduce unwanted outside noise as well as minimising noise transfer between rooms and floors, making for a quieter home. Thermal batts are designed to maximise comfort and save on energy.

Features and benefits:

  • Noise control by reducing sound transmission
  • No itch
  • Easy to handle
  • Low allergen and VOC free
  • Made from up to 80% recycled material
  • No waste is generated in manufacture

Bradford Polymax acoustics batts and wall batts comply with AS 4859.1.

