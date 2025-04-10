Logo
Plaster-in recessed curtain tracks: Blindspace

Last Updated on 10 Apr 2025

Blindspace provide a recessed solution that works with Somfy, Silent Gliss and Lutron curtain tracks, resulting in a minimalist design where the tracks blend in flush with the ceiling.

  • Product checkMinimalist Recessed Design
  • Product checkCompatibility with Leading Brands
  • Product checkCustomised Finishes
Overview
Description

Tracks and end-sets are available with skim coat flanges or with chamfered edges for bending. The track and end-sets are powder coated to match the ceiling perfectly, and plastered in flush with the ceiling to form a mini pocket.

Tracks and end-sets are available with skim coat flanges or with chamfered edges for bending. The track and end-sets are powder coated to match the ceiling perfectly, and plastered in flush with the ceiling to form a mini pocket.

Contact
Display AddressBrookvale, NSW

New South Wales 7A Green Street

02 9136 6090
Display AddressDingley Village, VIC

Victoria 6 Plane Tree Avenue

03 9558 3006
