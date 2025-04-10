Logo
Shade Factor Blindspace Box - 1
Shade Factor Blindspace Box - 2
Shade Factor Blindspace Box - 3
Shade Factor Blindspace Box - 4
Shade Factor Blindspace Box - 5
Plaster-in blind concealment boxes: Blindspace

Last Updated on 10 Apr 2025

Blindspace provide unique blind concealment systems to conceal any type of blind in windows, in-ceilings and skylights. Supplied by Shade Factor, these systems have easy access with an integrated panel that simply clicks out and shuts, leaving a discreet slot for blind movement.

  • Product checkElegant finished aesthetic
  • Product checkConceals blind in windows, in-ceilings and skylights
  • Product checkIntegrated access panel
Overview
Description

The unique Blindspace design provides an elegant finished aesthetic and is easy to integrate, saving time during design and construction. Architects can use Blindspace drawings and technical specifications to provide clients with a highly detailed interior concept or future-proof residential and commercial buildings.

The unique Blindspace design provides an elegant finished aesthetic and is easy to integrate, saving time during design and construction. Architects can use Blindspace drawings and technical specifications to provide clients with a highly detailed interior concept or future-proof residential and commercial buildings.

Blindspace also provide the Reese recessed curtain track solution, which works with curtain tracks such as Somfy, Silent Gliss and Lutron. The result is a minimalist design where the tracks fully blend in flush with the ceiling. Tracks and end-sets are available with skim coat flanges or with chamfered edges for bending. The track and end-set are plastered in flush with the ceiling to form a mini pocket. Tracks and end-sets can be powdercoated to match the ceiling.

 

Contact
Display AddressBrookvale, NSW

New South Wales 7A Green Street

02 9136 6090
Display AddressDingley Village, VIC

Victoria 6 Plane Tree Avenue

03 9558 3006
