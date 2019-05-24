The elegance of less – ASI JD MacDonald’s unique Piatto™ Collection of Washroom Accessories is designed to stand apart by not standing out. Each washroom accessory is completely recessed, lying perfectly in the plane of the washroom wall. Phenolic doors add an air of sophistication, while concealed hardware adds to the collection’s minimalist, clean lines. High-end furniture quality hinges used to achieve a precise co-planar fit, are easily adjusted in the field.

Colour Options:

The Piatto™collection is available in either a matte black or white finish.

Style Options:

There are six different models available;