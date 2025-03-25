Robertson’s Building Products is the sole Australian and New Zealand distributor for Petersen Tegl bricks – a Danish brickworks that manufactures a truly unique range of bricks and clinkers. Renowned for excellent craftsmanship, these outstanding products come in an extensive range of colours, sizes and textures.

Petersen’s handmade KolumbaTM range was developed in 2000 in conjunction with Swiss Architect, Peter Zumthor, for the Kolumba Museum in Germany. KolumbaTM is a handmade, long-shaped brick suitable for both outdoor and indoor projects, as well as a vertical or horizontal use. These beautiful, unique bricks are available in the standard format (528 x 108 x 37mm) and can also be custom made.

The classic Petersen Danish brick is waterstruck and coal-fired, and is available in 39 different colours or can be custom blended to suit your needs. Among the classic bricks is a range of specials for window sills, pillars and corners, along with lintels for large spans, suspended lintels, soldier courses, rowlocks and arches.

Petersen CoverTM is 100% handmade shingle, originally developed in 2009 and added to the range in 2013. Fired at high temperatures, it’s available in 14 colours and two sizes. It’s fastened to an underlying frame structure by a carpenter, so the bricks lie accurately on the building surface. It’s highly sustainable, being 100% recyclable, and is 100% maintenance free, with no joints.