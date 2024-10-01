Logo
||

Petal® Acoustic Shade

Last Updated on 01 Oct 2024

Health and well being is important to most, consider then constant exposure to a noise level above 70dB actually “kills the ear’s hair cells” – premature deafness being the result, yet restaurants commonly hover around 85dB, the workplace incurs its own issues. In essence, all areas have their needs for acoustic consideration – incorporating this with Lighting becomes a “Sound Idea”.

Overview
Description

The first in Acoustek's acoustic lighting range, the Petal® Acoustic Shade is available in 21 different finishes, meaning you are bound to find an option to suit the design and feel of your indoor space.

The first in Acoustek’s acoustic lighting range, the Petal® Acoustic Shade is available in 21 different finishes, meaning you are bound to find an option to suit the design and feel of your indoor space.

3x size options:

  • Medium – Height: 420mm, Width: 750mm
  • Large – Height: 520mm, Width: 930mm
  • Extra Large – Height: 620mm, Width: 1115mm

