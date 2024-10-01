Petal® Acoustic Shade
Last Updated on 01 Oct 2024
Health and well being is important to most, consider then constant exposure to a noise level above 70dB actually “kills the ear’s hair cells” – premature deafness being the result, yet restaurants commonly hover around 85dB, the workplace incurs its own issues. In essence, all areas have their needs for acoustic consideration – incorporating this with Lighting becomes a “Sound Idea”.
Overview
The first in Acoustek’s acoustic lighting range, the Petal® Acoustic Shade is available in 21 different finishes, meaning you are bound to find an option to suit the design and feel of your indoor space.
3x size options:
- Medium – Height: 420mm, Width: 750mm
- Large – Height: 520mm, Width: 930mm
- Extra Large – Height: 620mm, Width: 1115mm