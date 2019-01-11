Permastore industrial tanks
Kingspan is the Australian distributor of Permastore tanks, which we supply and install in addition to Kingspan’s range of water tanks. With 50 years of experience in the water storage industry, Permastore is a leading manufacturer of Glass-Fused-to-Steel modular bolted tanks.
Overview
Glass-Fused-to-Steel (GFS), also known as Glass-Lined-Steel (GLS), is the ultimate tank solution utilising a proven product with significant advantages. We recommend Permastore tanks for applications where a poly lined tanks may not be suitable or where the tank capacity exceeds 2.5 Megalitres.
- High performance and hard wearing
- As strong and flexible as steel
- Inert Silica Glass
- Colour fast / UV Stable
Key features & benefits:
The quality is guaranteed, long-lasting and durable. This philosophy is enshrined in Permastore’s procedures, which exceed the requirements of International Enamelling Standards. All industrial grade finishes are subject to 100% inspection and electronic testing of the contact surface.
Permastore’s Glass-Fused-to-Steel finish combined with its modular design and build concept, offers an array of benefits to clients including:
- Long Life Span
- Low Capital Cost
- Low Maintenance Costs
- Rapid Installation Times
- Economic Worldwide Shipments
- Flexibility to Re-model, Extend, Dismantle and Re-site
- Optimum Corrosion Resistance
- Tank Sizes
Further external colours are available on request. All colour identification numbers are the closest visual match only. All panel exteriors are Glass-Fused-to-Steel environmental specification.
Contact
