Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Kingspan Water Tank Logo
Kingspan Water & Energy
Premium

Drainage, Waste & Water Management
Contact Supplier
Quick Links
News
Kingspan Water Tanks Contemporary
How rainwater tanks can elevate a home’s aesthetic

Using rainwater tanks to harvest and save rainwater will help reduce the built environment’s environmental footprint as ...

Kingspan Water Tanks Marrickville Library
Tapping into the benefits of rainwater tanks for local communities

With sustainability one of the top priorities for local governments, community building projects are embracing modern te...

Modline Kingspan Water Energy
Self-preservation: Why water tanks are part of our urban water solutions

Water is a precious resource. It’s essential for life – and we have two big problems: not enough water and far too much ...

Lismore Council Main Image
Managing stormwater to reduce flooding, capture rainwater and improve natural water quality in the cities of the future

The expansion of the built environment, particularly in urban areas, has many impacts on the natural environment. From a...

9 Rhino rural tanks meet water storage requirements at Deniliquin feedlot
9 Rhino rural tanks meet water storage requirements at Deniliquin feedlot

Nine Rhino rural tanks from Kingspan with a total capacity of 2,477,556 litres were installed as part of the feedlot bui...

Maximise water storage in tight spaces
Maximise water storage in tight spaces

A Slimline steel water tank from Kingspan helps maximise the water storage capacity of an available area, be it a tight ...

New pricing plan addresses water management challenges in Melbourne
New pricing plan addresses water management challenges in Melbourne

A new water management plan that proposes eliminating fixed water charges may address the lacunae in the current system ...

$5 billion Drought Future Fund announced for Australian farmers
$5 billion Drought Future Fund announced for Australian farmers

Australia’s federal government has responded to the critical drought situation in the country by announcing the $5 billi...

Kingspan Water & Energy listed on Top 100 Trusted Brands
Kingspan Water & Energy listed on Top 100 Trusted Brands

Kingspan Water & Energy is listed in Architecture & Design's Top 100 Trusted Brands for 2018.

Showing 9 of 29 news
Resources
Sustainability Awards
Efficient, innovative, and sustainable: a closer look at the Kingspan catalogue
Efficient, innovative, and sustainable: a closer look at the Kingspan catalogue

When it comes to rainwater tanks and wastewater management, few companies are as established and knowledgeable as Kingsp...

Kingspan harnesses rainwater for a more efficient future
Kingspan harnesses rainwater for a more efficient future

The need for clean, readily accessible water is universal. Around the world, a reliable, high quality water supply is es...

Q+A with Kingspan’s Michael Smit
Q+A with Kingspan’s Michael Smit

Kingspan Water & Energy, the energy and water division of global building solutions specialist Kingspan, is proud to pre...

'Tesla of construction industry’ delivers energy-positive school in Norway
'Tesla of construction industry’ delivers energy-positive school in Norway

The greenest school in Norway, the Powerhouse Drøbak Montessori lower secondary school, will produce more energy than it...

This 3D printed concrete house combines revolutionary tech with Italian design details
This 3D printed concrete house combines revolutionary tech with Italian design details

Massimiliano Locatelli of Italian studio CLS Architetti, in collaboration with Italcementi Heidelberg Cement Group, Arup...

Videos
Congratulations on your Kingspan water tank system!

How to clean your Evolution MkIII pump

How to clean your first flush filter

How your Kingspan tank system works

Kingspan Rural Tank Servicing - Introducing Ryan

Level 2 Water Restrictions Guide for Water Tank Owners

Contact
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Unit 2/59 Link Dr

1300 826 548
Display AddressEpping, VIC

55 Ricky Way

1300 826 548
Display AddressPerth Airport, WA

54 Collopy Rd

1300 826 548
Office AddressSmithfield, NSW

3 Herbert Place

1300 826 548
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap