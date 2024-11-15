News
How rainwater tanks can elevate a home’s aesthetic
Using rainwater tanks to harvest and save rainwater will help reduce the built environment’s environmental footprint as ...
Tapping into the benefits of rainwater tanks for local communities
With sustainability one of the top priorities for local governments, community building projects are embracing modern te...
Self-preservation: Why water tanks are part of our urban water solutions
Water is a precious resource. It’s essential for life – and we have two big problems: not enough water and far too much ...
Managing stormwater to reduce flooding, capture rainwater and improve natural water quality in the cities of the future
The expansion of the built environment, particularly in urban areas, has many impacts on the natural environment. From a...
9 Rhino rural tanks meet water storage requirements at Deniliquin feedlot
Nine Rhino rural tanks from Kingspan with a total capacity of 2,477,556 litres were installed as part of the feedlot bui...
Maximise water storage in tight spaces
A Slimline steel water tank from Kingspan helps maximise the water storage capacity of an available area, be it a tight ...
New pricing plan addresses water management challenges in Melbourne
A new water management plan that proposes eliminating fixed water charges may address the lacunae in the current system ...
$5 billion Drought Future Fund announced for Australian farmers
Australia’s federal government has responded to the critical drought situation in the country by announcing the $5 billi...
Kingspan Water & Energy listed on Top 100 Trusted Brands
Kingspan Water & Energy is listed in Architecture & Design's Top 100 Trusted Brands for 2018.
Sustainability Awards
Efficient, innovative, and sustainable: a closer look at the Kingspan catalogue
When it comes to rainwater tanks and wastewater management, few companies are as established and knowledgeable as Kingsp...
Kingspan harnesses rainwater for a more efficient future
The need for clean, readily accessible water is universal. Around the world, a reliable, high quality water supply is es...
Q+A with Kingspan’s Michael Smit
Kingspan Water & Energy, the energy and water division of global building solutions specialist Kingspan, is proud to pre...
'Tesla of construction industry’ delivers energy-positive school in Norway
The greenest school in Norway, the Powerhouse Drøbak Montessori lower secondary school, will produce more energy than it...
This 3D printed concrete house combines revolutionary tech with Italian design details
Massimiliano Locatelli of Italian studio CLS Architetti, in collaboration with Italcementi Heidelberg Cement Group, Arup...
