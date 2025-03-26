Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Knauf Logo USG boral
Knauf
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Knauf PERMAROCK Outdoor 333 Kent Street Sydney
Knauf PERMAROCK Outdoor Cadillac Experience Center Shanghai China
Knauf PERMAROCK Outdoor Product
Knauf PERMAROCK Outdoor Aviatorilor Romania
Knauf PERMAROCK® Permarock Outdoor Shaw Auditorium
Knauf PERMAROCK Outdoor 333 Kent Street Sydney
Knauf PERMAROCK Outdoor Cadillac Experience Center Shanghai China
Knauf PERMAROCK Outdoor Product
Knauf PERMAROCK Outdoor Aviatorilor Romania
Knauf PERMAROCK® Permarock Outdoor Shaw Auditorium

PERMAROCK® Cement Board Outdoor: For creative exterior cladding systems

Last Updated on 26 Mar 2025

A durable external cladding solution designed for Australian architects. Water-resistant, mould-resistant, and non-combustible, it withstands moisture, wind, and humidity. With easy installation and design flexibility, it ensures longevity, compliance, and performance in demanding coastal and commercial environments.

  • Product checkWater-resistant & mould-resistant
  • Product checkSimple installation
  • Product checkNon-combustible (AS 1530.1-1994)
Overview
Description

PERMAROCK® Cement Board Outdoor is a high-performance solution for external facades, tailored specifically to meet the needs of Australian architects. With its robust construction, this product range provides exceptional protection against moisture, wind loading, and high humidity, making it ideal for coastal and exposed environments.

Key Features

  • Water-resistant and made of inorganic materials, preventing the formation and spread of mildew.
  • Simple installation process, eliminating the need for pre-drilling for fasteners.
  • Resistant to moisture and driving rain.
  • Dimensionally stable, ensuring longevity and consistency in performance.
  • Mould and mildew-resistant, maintaining the aesthetic and structural integrity.
  • Not deemed combustible under AS 1530.1-1994 standards.

Benefits

  • Facilitates creative design opportunities by allowing curved exterior facades with a bending radius of 3 meters (full board) and 1 meter (300 mm strips).
  • Expansion joints are required only every 15 meters, enabling large seamless surfaces up to 225 m².
  • Tested to ensure compliance with Australian Building Standards and the National Construction Code, specifically for weatherproofing F3V1. 

Usage and Applications

PERMAROCK® Cement Board Outdoor is designed for use in external walls across various projects, including seaside hospitality venues, commercial, and public buildings. It is integrated within a complete Knauf system, encompassing Knauf plasterboard and glasswool insulation, supported by the Rondo steel framing system.  

Architects seeking durable, creatively flexible, and reliable external cladding solutions will find PERMAROCK® Cement Board Outdoor to be an exceptional choice. Its ability to withstand environmental stresses while maintaining aesthetic appeal makes it a valuable addition to modern architectural design.

Contact
Display AddressCamellia, NSW

3 Thackeray St

1800 003 377
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap