PERMAROCK® Cement Board Outdoor is a high-performance solution for external facades, tailored specifically to meet the needs of Australian architects. With its robust construction, this product range provides exceptional protection against moisture, wind loading, and high humidity, making it ideal for coastal and exposed environments.

Key Features

Water-resistant and made of inorganic materials, preventing the formation and spread of mildew.

Simple installation process, eliminating the need for pre-drilling for fasteners.

Resistant to moisture and driving rain.

Dimensionally stable, ensuring longevity and consistency in performance.

Mould and mildew-resistant, maintaining the aesthetic and structural integrity.

Not deemed combustible under AS 1530.1-1994 standards.

Benefits

Facilitates creative design opportunities by allowing curved exterior facades with a bending radius of 3 meters (full board) and 1 meter (300 mm strips).

Expansion joints are required only every 15 meters, enabling large seamless surfaces up to 225 m².

Tested to ensure compliance with Australian Building Standards and the National Construction Code, specifically for weatherproofing F3V1.

Usage and Applications

PERMAROCK® Cement Board Outdoor is designed for use in external walls across various projects, including seaside hospitality venues, commercial, and public buildings. It is integrated within a complete Knauf system, encompassing Knauf plasterboard and glasswool insulation, supported by the Rondo steel framing system.

Architects seeking durable, creatively flexible, and reliable external cladding solutions will find PERMAROCK® Cement Board Outdoor to be an exceptional choice. Its ability to withstand environmental stresses while maintaining aesthetic appeal makes it a valuable addition to modern architectural design.