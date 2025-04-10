Pergola awnings: Warema Perea
Last Updated on 10 Apr 2025
With its slender appearance and curved shape, Warema’s Perea pergola awnings compliment outdoor entertainment areas with features including LED light add-ons. The P40 from the Perea range is one of the larger spanning pergolas with a projection of up to 7000 mm.
- LED light add-ons
- Weather proofing fabric that repels rainwater
- Large spanning with a projection of up to 7000 mm
Overview
With its slender appearance and curved shape, Warema’s Perea pergola awnings compliment outdoor entertainment areas with features including LED light add-ons.
The P40 from the Perea range is one of the larger spanning pergolas with a projection of up to 7000 mm. The P60 and P70 are both equipped with weatherproofing fabric that repels rainwater, while also filtering through sunlight and providing a light-filled and secure outdoor living space.
The Perea P60 pergola awning was the recipient of the Plus X Award with its UV bleaching fabric and integrated rain drainage system.
Contact
New South Wales 7A Green Street02 9136 6090
Victoria 6 Plane Tree Avenue03 9558 3006