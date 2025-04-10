Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
ShadeFactor RGB Steel Logo
Shade Factor
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Shade Factor Pergola Awning - 1
Shade Factor Pergola Awning - 2
Shade Factor Pergola Awning - 3
Shade Factor Pergola Awning - 4
Shade Factor Pergola Awning - 5
Shade Factor Pergola Awning - 1
Shade Factor Pergola Awning - 2
Shade Factor Pergola Awning - 3
Shade Factor Pergola Awning - 4
Shade Factor Pergola Awning - 5

Pergola awnings: Warema Perea

Last Updated on 10 Apr 2025

With its slender appearance and curved shape, Warema’s Perea pergola awnings compliment outdoor entertainment areas with features including LED light add-ons. The P40 from the Perea range is one of the larger spanning pergolas with a projection of up to 7000 mm.

  • Product checkLED light add-ons
  • Product checkWeather proofing fabric that repels rainwater
  • Product checkLarge spanning with a projection of up to 7000 mm
Overview
Description

With its slender appearance and curved shape, Warema’s Perea pergola awnings compliment outdoor entertainment areas with features including LED light add-ons.

The P40 from the Perea range is one of the larger spanning pergolas with a projection of up to 7000 mm. The P60 and P70 are both equipped with weatherproofing fabric that repels rainwater, while also filtering through sunlight and providing a light-filled and secure outdoor living space.

The Perea P60 pergola awning was the recipient of the Plus X Award with its UV bleaching fabric and integrated rain drainage system.

 

Contact
Display AddressBrookvale, NSW

New South Wales 7A Green Street

02 9136 6090
Display AddressDingley Village, VIC

Victoria 6 Plane Tree Avenue

03 9558 3006
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap