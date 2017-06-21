Paving tiles: High-performance and versatile paving solutions

Robertson’s Building Products offers a range of exceptionally versatile, high performance paving solutions for indoor and outdoor applications, including:

Porcelain stoneware paving

Brick Generation brick tile pavers

Rustic clay brick tile pavers

Smooth pressed brick tile paving, and

Natural stone paving.



Paving tiles are available in a range of colours, sizes, finishes and laying styles. They also come in a range of thicknesses, from 10mm to 20mm, offering greater durability and increased installation solutions. In fact, they’re perfect for both residential and commercial settings, even on intense foot and heavy traffic flooring.

You can choose which colour and finish best suits your needs. For instance, porcelain pavers are available in wood, concrete or stone finishes. Each piece is unique, compete with knots, veining and nuances bringing a genuine touch to any setting and giving the appearance of being marked by the passage of time.

Features and benefits (porcelain paving):

Resistant to wear, acid, staining, moulds, woodworms and water

Abrasion resistant

Fire resistant

Easily laid (set with an adhesive, or laid on sand, gravel, grass, raised pedestals or using an innovative e-deck system) – no need for a tiler.

Easy to maintain (cleaned with a gurney)

Exceptionally durable



Visit the Robertson’s Building Products website for the full range of colours and styles.