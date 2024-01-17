Logo
Past Forward: Patterns of the past - constructed for the future

Last Updated on 17 Jan 2024

Inspired by decades of iconic design, the Past Forward carpet tile collection celebrates our 50th anniversary by drawing from the archives to transform classic carpets. Each design marries throwback details with modern design thinking to create a collection that feels so nostalgic – yet delivers the performance of modular carpet tile.

Description

With a choice of 14 dynamic modular carpet products, Past Forward works in contrast with subtle carpet tiles, nora® rubber flooring or LVT collections. Used to define area rugs, room borders, wayfinding, or even fill a complete space with timeless style, this curated collection of carpet tile can be used to create a range of stylish, expressive, and calming spaces – that are truly unique.

With a choice of 14 dynamic modular carpet products, Past Forward works in contrast with subtle carpet tiles, nora® rubber flooring or LVT collections. Used to define area rugs, room borders, wayfinding, or even fill a complete space with timeless style, this curated collection of carpet tile can be used to create a range of stylish, expressive, and calming spaces – that are truly unique.

Display AddressSurry Hills, NSW

Sydney Office 101 Chalmers Street

1800 804 361
