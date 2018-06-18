Passive house range

Extremely high energy efficiency and very low air infiltration, European style, made in Australia.

Range Inclusions:

Custom made to size and shape

Frame thickness IV 78mm

Triple glazed Low-E glass with 2x 14mm-16mm argon-filled airgap

German hardware fittings, extra seals

Spray painted with low VOC paints or stains

Timely delivery – link to installation videos supplied

Industry warranties apply and 10 years warranty on glass

Noise reduction up to 43dB

U-values from a very low 0.8

Two of Paarhammer's window and door ranges are suitable for Passive House:

Wood-Alu Range

The best of both worlds: energy efficient timber with no exterior painting.

Composite windows and doors

Interior: Victorian ash timber

Exterior: powder-coated aluminium

Suitable for bushfire areas up to and including BAL-29

U-value from a very low 1.0



Architectural Timber Range

Outstanding strength, performance and versatility in size and shape.

Victorian Ash timber or FSC® certified timber

Recessed German hardware, flat joints

Suitable for bushfire areas up to and including BAL-FZ

U-value from a very low 0.8 fixed, 1.0 openable

Green Credentials

Paarhammer windows & doors are double or triple glazed for the highest energy efficiency, and all timber finishes are low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound). Deeply committed to a sustainable future, Paarhammer only uses AFS and PEFC timbers and we have been FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council®) Chain-of-Custody certified since 2008. Our products are made in sustainable manufacturing facilities powered by the sun, with light, water, and waste management systems in use.