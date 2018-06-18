Passive house range
Last Updated on 18 Jun 2018
Extremely high energy efficiency and very low air infiltration, European style, made in Australia. Paarhammer windows & doors are double or triple glazed for the highest energy efficiency. Our products are made in sustainable manufacturing facilities powered by the sun, with light, water, and waste management systems in use.
Overview
Extremely high energy efficiency and very low air infiltration, European style, made in Australia.
Range Inclusions:
- Custom made to size and shape
- Frame thickness IV 78mm
- Triple glazed Low-E glass with 2x 14mm-16mm argon-filled airgap
- German hardware fittings, extra seals
- Spray painted with low VOC paints or stains
- Timely delivery – link to installation videos supplied
- Industry warranties apply and 10 years warranty on glass
- Noise reduction up to 43dB
- U-values from a very low 0.8
Two of Paarhammer's window and door ranges are suitable for Passive House:
Wood-Alu Range
The best of both worlds: energy efficient timber with no exterior painting.
- Composite windows and doors
- Interior: Victorian ash timber
- Exterior: powder-coated aluminium
- Suitable for bushfire areas up to and including BAL-29
- U-value from a very low 1.0
Architectural Timber Range
Outstanding strength, performance and versatility in size and shape.
- Victorian Ash timber or FSC® certified timber
- Recessed German hardware, flat joints
- Suitable for bushfire areas up to and including BAL-FZ
- U-value from a very low 0.8 fixed, 1.0 openable
Green Credentials
Paarhammer windows & doors are double or triple glazed for the highest energy efficiency, and all timber finishes are low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound). Deeply committed to a sustainable future, Paarhammer only uses AFS and PEFC timbers and we have been FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council®) Chain-of-Custody certified since 2008. Our products are made in sustainable manufacturing facilities powered by the sun, with light, water, and waste management systems in use.