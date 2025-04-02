Partitioning systems for commercial wet areas

Explore our range of partitioning systems designed to meet your commercial and architectural needs. Discover smart solutions for creating flexible and visually appealing areas.

Pedestal Mount – Overhead Braced

The DuraCube Pedestal Mounted Overhead Braced system offers a low maintenance solution, designed specifically for high use wet areas. The most cost-effective and simple to install partitioning solution.

Pedestal Mount – Ceiling Fixed

The DuraCube Pedestal Mount Ceiling Fixed partitioning system is visually appealing as panels are fixed directly to the ceiling. The pedestal legs provide structural strength and enables easy cleaning with a mop and hose. The system is quick and easy to assemble, reducing installation time.

Floor Mount - Overhead Braced

The DuraCube Floor Mounted Overhead Braced system offers a low maintenance toilet partitioning solution, designed specifically for high use wet areas. One of the strongest systems we offer and aesthetically pleasing, it’s the ideal system for schools, public areas and high use corporate bathrooms.

Floor Mount - Ceiling Fixed

DuraCube Floor Mount Ceiling Fixed system offers a low maintenance toilet partitioning solution, designed specifically for use in upmarket corporate facilities or anywhere that needs a quality finished bathroom. The sleek design makes it one of our most aesthetically pleasing partitioning systems.

Floor Mount - Free Standing

DuraCube Floor Mount Free Standing system is designed specifically for low traffic wet areas. The system has a sleek finish and is one of the nicest finished systems we offer.

Full Height - Privacy Core

DuraCube Full Height Privacy Core provides visual privacy at an economical price. The panels above the doors can be slotted to allow natural ventilation. This system complies with the Department of Education standards in most Australian states.

Full Height - Privacy Ultra

DuraCube Full Height Privacy Ultra offers a low maintenance but ultra private partitioning solution. Designed specifically for high use wet areas, the full height door provides clean lines and a visually pleasing design. Constructed with DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate with our unique privacy edge detail, Privacy Ultra complies with the Building Code of Australia.

Full Height - Privacy Max

DuraCube’s Full Height Privacy Max (FHPM) redefines privacy and security in wet area applications, providing a solution for workplace and education institutes looking to design facilities with reduced risks of child protection violations, sexual harassment, and compromised psychological safety. Designed to eliminate gaps around panels and doors, this partitioning system ensures maximum visual and acoustic privacy. It serves as an ideal, cost-effective alternative to constructing stud walls or individual rooms. Its superior design not only offers an easy and simple solution for gender-neutral or unisex bathrooms but also provides enhanced protection from mobile phone cameras and ensures superior acoustic privacy.