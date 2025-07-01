Palettone: High-performance vinyl flooring

Discover the Palettone flooring collection, inspired by nature’s hidden textures and shades. Featuring 50 durable, easy-to-maintain colors with NCS references, it’s perfect for commercial, healthcare, and retail spaces seeking performance, aesthetics, and bespoke design opportunities.

Homogeneous sheet flooring in non-directional colour ways

Homogeneous sheet flooring in non-directional colour ways
Static Dissipative [SD] properties for static control

Excellent abrasion & chemical resistance

Weld to create an impervious floor

Weld to create an impervious floor Use with Polyflor approved conductive polishes