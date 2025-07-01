Palettone: High-performance vinyl flooring
Discover the Palettone flooring collection, inspired by nature’s hidden textures and shades. Featuring 50 durable, easy-to-maintain colors with NCS references, it’s perfect for commercial, healthcare, and retail spaces seeking performance, aesthetics, and bespoke design opportunities.
- Homogeneous sheet flooring in non-directional colour ways
- Static Dissipative [SD] properties for static control
- Excellent abrasion & chemical resistance
- Weld to create an impervious floor
- Use with Polyflor approved conductive polishes
Overview
Description
Specifications
Last Updated on 01 Jul 2025
- Type of floorcovering: ESD Flooring
- Formats: Sheet
- Roll sizes: 2m x 20m
- Gauge: 2.0mm
- Total weight: 3030 g/m²
- Finish: N/A