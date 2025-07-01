Logo
Magazine
|
|
Advertise
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Polyflor
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Palettone: High-performance vinyl flooring
Palettone: High-performance vinyl flooring
Palettone: High-performance vinyl flooring
Palettone: High-performance vinyl flooring
Palettone: High-performance vinyl flooring
Palettone: High-performance vinyl flooring
Palettone: High-performance vinyl flooring
Palettone: High-performance vinyl flooring
Palettone: High-performance vinyl flooring
Palettone: High-performance vinyl flooring
Palettone: High-performance vinyl flooring
Palettone: High-performance vinyl flooring

Palettone: High-performance vinyl flooring

Discover the Palettone flooring collection, inspired by nature’s hidden textures and shades. Featuring 50 durable, easy-to-maintain colors with NCS references, it’s perfect for commercial, healthcare, and retail spaces seeking performance, aesthetics, and bespoke design opportunities.

  • Product checkHomogeneous sheet flooring in non-directional colour ways
  • Product checkStatic Dissipative [SD] properties for static control
  • Product checkExcellent abrasion & chemical resistance
  • Product checkWeld to create an impervious floor
  • Product checkUse with Polyflor approved conductive polishes
Overview
Description
Specifications

Last Updated on 01 Jul 2025

  • Type of floorcovering: ESD Flooring
  • Formats: Sheet
  • Roll sizes: 2m x 20m
  • Gauge: 2.0mm
  • Total weight: 3030 g/m²
  • Finish: N/A
Downloads
Technical Document
Palettone SD Specification

440.51 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

101 Prosperity Way

1800 777 425
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap