Overtur™: Rewriting how door hardware specifications are written





Allegion’s Overtur™ is a cloud-based suite of tools which enables architects and door hardware consultants to come together and collaborate on the specifications and the security design of doors and openings.

Overtur provides a variety of apps to accomplish such tasks as:

Review designs real-time in an online environment

Transfer door data – including electrical requirements

Upload door data, schedule and plans directly from a BIM

Graphically track and review changes

Improved collaboration, coordination and productivity. Overtur is designed to simplify the process of specifying door hardware on your next project.

To learn more, visit our product page below, or contact your Allegion specification consultant on 1800 098 094.