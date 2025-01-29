Logo
Overtur™: Rewriting how door hardware specifications are written

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

Allegion's Overtur™ is a cloud-based suite of tools where project team members can come together to collaborate on specifications and the security design of doors and openings. These tools provide a centralized place to capture and maintain door hardware requirements and decisions, with easy options to push that information back to the design tools (e.g. Revit).

Overview
Description

Overtur logo

Allegion’s Overtur™ is a cloud-based suite of tools which enables architects and door hardware consultants to come together and collaborate on the specifications and the security design of doors and openings.

Overtur provides a variety of apps to accomplish such tasks as:

  • Review designs real-time in an online environment
  • Transfer door data – including electrical requirements
  • Upload door data, schedule and plans directly from a BIM
  • Graphically track and review changes

Improved collaboration, coordination and productivity. Overtur is designed to simplify the process of specifying door hardware on your next project.

To learn more, visit our product page below, or contact your Allegion specification consultant on 1800 098 094.

DrawingBrochure
Overtur 999OF Brochure

3.80 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMatraville, NSW

New South Wales Office Unit 24/30-32 Perry Street

Display AddressAdelaide, SA

South Australia Office 3-119 Hayward Street Torrensville

Display AddressBlackburn, VIC

Victoria Office 31-33 Alfred Street

Display AddressBelmont, WA

Western Australia Office Unit 1, 30 Wheeler Street

