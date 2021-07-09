The standard built-in oven width is 60cm, enough to take care of most cooking tasks. Other common widths include 75cm and 90cm, and these ovens are more suitable for an entertaining or family home. With the 60cm range coming in a dark or natural stainless steel and white there is the perfect finish for any kitchen.

Ovens that clean up after themselves

Even cleaning up is easier with Westinghouse. Choose a PyroClean oven and with the press of a button, your client can have more time for what they love instead of the chore of cleaning their oven.

You set, we will do the rest

Our programmable timer gives them the flexibility to set when they would like to cook and how long they would like to cook for.

Tastier baking starts with steam

Your client can take their baking to the next level with our EasyBake +Steam function. Steam helps them get a better rise, crispier crust, a fluffier centre and tastier textures for all their bread, pastries, cakes, and puddings.

AirFry for that perfect, healthy crunch

Your client can make healthier and delicious food right in their oven. Deliver all the flavour and none of the guilt. AirFry allows them to make healthier, tasty meals for the entire family right in their oven.

Steam, our secret for delicious effortless cooking

Bring out natural flavours and goodness with our versatile steam functions. Steam Assist Cooking is ideal for meat. poultry and fish, ensuring an even cook from centre to surface with a crisp golden finish.

Just a touch for total control

Simple to operate with a sleek design, our full-touch electric control panel with a fully programmable timer ticks all the right boxes. With just a touch or two on the easy clean surface the control over cooking temperatures, times and functions in seamless.

Built in Australia

Westinghouse, has been the heart of the home for generations and the kitchen appliance brand we have always known and trusted to build reliable products. This oven is built in a local factory in Adelaide.