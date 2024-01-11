Outdoor umbrellas: Caravita
Last Updated on 11 Jan 2024
Premium outdoor umbrellas by Caravita combine sophistication with robust design. All parts are made with marine-grade materials to form a wind-stable product that can withstand the harsh and unpredictable weather.
Overview
There are nine designs to select from. Hero models include the Big Ben, which provides shade up to 7 m and is equipped with a telescopic system that pushes the umbrella up while closing, which allows the umbrella to clear the furniture below.
The Big Ben Freestyle is custom-made to the customer’s requirements. Shape and size can be freely chosen with a side length of up to 7 m and a surface of up to 36 m².
The Amalfi is available in one, two or four canopies with an option for a rotary foot to allow 360° rotation; the Amalfi is suitable for restaurants or cafes with outdoor areas.
Canopies are available in more than 80 colours, and frames are available in more than 200 colours.
- Outdoor umbrellas made from marine-grade materials
- Nine models available in 80 canopy and more than 200 frame colours
- Some models have optional rotary foot
- Customisation available
Shade Factor is proud to be the exclusive agents of Caravita in Australia and engage with projects worldwide.
Contact
New South Wales 7A Green Street02 9136 6090
Victoria 6 Plane Tree Avenue03 9558 3006