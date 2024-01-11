Outdoor umbrellas: Caravita

Premium outdoor umbrellas by Caravita combine sophistication with robust design. All parts are made with marine-grade materials to form a wind-stable product that can withstand the harsh and unpredictable weather.

There are nine designs to select from. Hero models include the Big Ben, which provides shade up to 7 m and is equipped with a telescopic system that pushes the umbrella up while closing, which allows the umbrella to clear the furniture below.

The Big Ben Freestyle is custom-made to the customer’s requirements. Shape and size can be freely chosen with a side length of up to 7 m and a surface of up to 36 m².

The Amalfi is available in one, two or four canopies with an option for a rotary foot to allow 360° rotation; the Amalfi is suitable for restaurants or cafes with outdoor areas.

Canopies are available in more than 80 colours, and frames are available in more than 200 colours.

Outdoor umbrellas made from marine-grade materials

Nine models available in 80 canopy and more than 200 frame colours

Some models have optional rotary foot

Customisation available

Shade Factor is proud to be the exclusive agents of Caravita in Australia and engage with projects worldwide.