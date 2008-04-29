BeefEater’s outdoor kitchen range is purpose-built to create the ultimate outdoor space. Every detail and feature is designed to fit perfectly into the space you have in mind. Featuring quartz benchtops and storage doors, practical deep and wide drawers and quality fittings. Choose from one of our preselected options to help you design the perfect outdoor BBQ space to create unforgettable food and beautiful memories.

Made to last for outdoor living

Carefully constructed, our alfresco kitchens with durable, marine-grade-plywood cabinets ensure your client’s outdoor kitchen is water resistant.

Lasting quality quartz worktops to prepare food

Premium quality quartz stone worktops not only look incredible, they are durable and easy to clean & maintain. High-heat tested to withstand up to 180 degrees celcius without scorching or cracking, your client can move their BBQ creations from burner to bench.

Prep and cook with ease on our worktops at familiar kitchen heights.

Our stunning alfresco kitchen configurations are built to bring out the very best cooking performance from your BeefEater BBQ. Designed to look great and work even better, we ensure their new BBQ has sufficient ventilation and is safety tested to the highest standard so they perform at their peak.

Smooth closing from high quality fittings

Hinges that swing but don't slam. We use weather and time tested fixtures and fittings from Germany.

Adjustable feet

The levelled worktops have feet that are adjustable up to 25mm to accommodate floor areas that may not be level.