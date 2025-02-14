Outdoor drainage

The Stormtech linear drainage system offers high water removal efficiency while the narrow profile of blends seamlessly with a variety of outdoor ground coverings such as pavers, tiles or concrete.

Poor drainage can have serious consequences in outdoor areas; excess water can saturate soil, degrade landscaped areas and attract unwanted insects, prolonged water exposure can even erode concrete and building foundations, the Stormtech drainage system is architecturally designed for high-capacity removal.

Quality drainage systems are key to ensuring water is conveyed efficiently, effectively and cleanly from any property.

All Stormtech drains are Australian Made & Own, WaterMark, Platinum GreenTag and Vinyl Council certified. Stormtech has also been accredited with ISO9001.