ORGA-LINE inner dividing system provides overview and organisation in every drawer and pull-out. The containers for drawers and the lateral and cross dividers for pull-outs are adjustable. Everything has a place and is always close at hand. Dividers are customised to match the TANDEMBOX antaro drawer profile in colour and style.

A superior quality inner dividing system customised to suit any storage need

Optimise storage space, maximise space utilisation and ensure ease of access.

Flexible dividers can be arranged to suit the items being stored.

Safe, secure storage solution for all items.

Stainless steel nylon parts are durable and dishwasher friendly.

ORGA-LINE for TANDEMBOX antaro

Pull-out dividers are characterised by a sophisticated rectangular design consistent with the minimalist silk white drawer side

Adjustable stainless steel containers for drawers

Dedicated to sustainability and quality design, ORGA-LINE for TANDEMBOX antaro is certified to ISO14001, ISO50001and ISO9001 quality and environmental standards.