ORGA-LINE inner dividing system for TANDEMBOX antaro
Last Updated on 21 Mar 2025
ORGA-LINE inner dividing system provides overview and organisation in every drawer and pull-out. The containers for drawers and the lateral and cross dividers for pull-outs are adjustable. Everything has a place and is always close at hand.
Overview
ORGA-LINE inner dividing system provides overview and organisation in every drawer and pull-out. The containers for drawers and the lateral and cross dividers for pull-outs are adjustable. Everything has a place and is always close at hand. Dividers are customised to match the TANDEMBOX antaro drawer profile in colour and style.
A superior quality inner dividing system customised to suit any storage need
- Optimise storage space, maximise space utilisation and ensure ease of access.
- Flexible dividers can be arranged to suit the items being stored.
- Safe, secure storage solution for all items.
- Stainless steel nylon parts are durable and dishwasher friendly.
ORGA-LINE for TANDEMBOX antaro
- Pull-out dividers are characterised by a sophisticated rectangular design consistent with the minimalist silk white drawer side
- Adjustable stainless steel containers for drawers
Dedicated to sustainability and quality design, ORGA-LINE for TANDEMBOX antaro is certified to ISO14001, ISO50001and ISO9001 quality and environmental standards.
Contact
Head Office & Showroom 10 Blackbird Close02 9612 5400
Showroom Unit6, 39-45 Compton Rd (Cnr Ewing St)07 3135 9490
Showroom 179 Railway Terrace08 8118 6070
Showroom 245 Ferntree Gully Road03 9982 1720
3/425 Scarborough Beach Rd08 6467 0110