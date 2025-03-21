Logo
Blum Australia
Blum Australia
Blum-ORGA-LINE-Top
Blum-ORGA-LINE-Box
Blum-ORGA-LINE-Kitchen-Utensils
ORGA-LINE inner dividing system for TANDEMBOX antaro

Last Updated on 21 Mar 2025

ORGA-LINE inner dividing system provides overview and organisation in every drawer and pull-out. The containers for drawers and the lateral and cross dividers for pull-outs are adjustable. Everything has a place and is always close at hand. 

Description

ORGA-LINE inner dividing system provides overview and organisation in every drawer and pull-out. The containers for drawers and the lateral and cross dividers for pull-outs are adjustable. Everything has a place and is always close at hand. Dividers are customised to match the TANDEMBOX antaro drawer profile in colour and style.

A superior quality inner dividing system customised to suit any storage need

  • Optimise storage space, maximise space utilisation and ensure ease of access.
  • Flexible dividers can be arranged to suit the items being stored.
  • Safe, secure storage solution for all items.
  • Stainless steel nylon parts are durable and dishwasher friendly.

ORGA-LINE for TANDEMBOX antaro

  • Pull-out dividers are characterised by a sophisticated rectangular design consistent with the minimalist silk white drawer side
  • Adjustable stainless steel containers for drawers

Dedicated to sustainability and quality design, ORGA-LINE for TANDEMBOX antaro is certified to ISO14001, ISO50001and ISO9001 quality and environmental standards.

 

Office AddressLen Waters Estate, NSW

Head Office & Showroom 10 Blackbird Close

02 9612 5400
Display AddressUnderwood, QLD

Showroom Unit6, 39-45 Compton Rd (Cnr Ewing St)

07 3135 9490
Display AddressMile End, SA

Showroom 179 Railway Terrace

08 8118 6070
Display AddressMount Waverley, VIC

Showroom 245 Ferntree Gully Road

03 9982 1720
Display AddressOsborne Park, WA

3/425 Scarborough Beach Rd

08 6467 0110
