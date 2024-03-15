Unifold’s Operable Wall provides an elegant and efficient solution to meet your space division needs. Operable Wall panels are factory assembled, top supported, and manually operated. With several available options, we can construct your Operable Wall to meet a wide range of sound reduction needs. Our design requires no floor track however as an accessory you can choose the optional retracting floor seal for additional tolerance. If necessary, the panels can easily manoeuvre along 90-degree turns in the ceiling track, allowing full closure for any shape of Room, or even an out of view stacking bay.

Features and Benefits

Movable Panels: Adaptability and Flexibility – Unifold Operable walls consist of individual panels that can be easily moved, folded, or stacked to create openings or close off areas. These panels are top mounted on a track system that allows for smooth and effortless movement. No bottom track keeps the space clean and tidy.

Variety of Designs: Aesthetic Enhancement - The ability to customise operable walls enhances the overall aesthetics of a space. It allows designers to choose materials, colours, and textures that complement the existing architecture or create a specific ambiance. This customisation can contribute to a more visually appealing and cohesive environment.

Soundproofing: Noise Control - Soundproofing features control noise levels, ensuring privacy and preventing sound leakage between divided spaces. This is particularly beneficial in settings like classroom, meeting room, or conference rooms, where maintaining a quiet and focused environment is essential.

Ease of Operation: Efficiency and User-Friendly Operation - The ease of operation by a single person promotes efficiency. It eliminates the need for specialized personnel and reduces the time and effort required to reconfigure the space. This user-friendly design enhances the practicality of operable walls.

Space Efficiency: Optimised Space Utilisation - The ability to fold or stack operable walls when not in use maximises space efficiency. This feature is advantageous in situations where a large open area may need to be subdivided into smaller spaces temporarily. It allows for versatile use of the available space.

Widely used for: