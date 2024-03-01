DECO Australia now brings you the ultimate in outdoor luxury living with their range of high-quality opening roof systems via Opening Roof Specialists.

Servicing Greater Sydney and surrounds, we can transform your outdoor spaces, pergolas and alfresco areas with our electronic opening louvre roof systems. The motorised system was created with flexibility, functionality, and style in mind, and each roof is custom designed and built with superb craftsmanship, offering a range of solutions to allow for different architectural styles and outdoor settings.

Key features of these premium opening roof systems include:

Motorised operation for easy opening and closing.

Adjustable louvres to 170 degrees to control sunlight, shade, rain and ventilation.

Rain sensor Automatically close roof with wet weather

Durable aluminium frame and louvres withstand Australian weather conditions and will not rust.

A variety of durable powder coat colours and finishes to complement any design aesthetic.

Professionally designed and installed by our own team of experienced builders and technicians.

Optional extras such as LED lighting and shade screens for added convenience and comfort.

Made-to-order kit roofs available for builder installation.

Whether it's for residential or commercial applications, Opening Roof Specialists provide innovative and stylish opening roof systems that elevate any outdoor area. Their team of experts works closely with clients to understand their needs and to create bespoke solutions that enhance any outdoor living space, while delivering exceptional customer service, from initial consultation to final installation.

Don't make your outdoor space or pergola an afterthought. Talk to our team about incorporating an opening roof system into your design today.