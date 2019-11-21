Caroma Opal Collection: Independent living

Introducing the Opal collection, a comprehensive and versatile range, specifically designed to enhance your independence in the bathroom without having to compromise on style.

Discreet design features such as raised height toilet pans and integrated shelf space on basins are just some of the simple additions offered to reduce challenges for the elderly and make the bathroom a more comfortable and practical space. Featuring smooth, rounded contours and clean lines, the Opal collection will fit effortlessly into any bathroom, while ensuring easy cleaning, for maximum hygiene. It’s the trusted collection for all bathrooms designed with wellbeing in mind.

Opal Toilets:

Designed and engineered in Australia

Features award-winning Caroma Cleanflush® technology – hygienic design for easy cleaning

Patented flow balancer eliminates splash backs

The inclusion of a raised height pan, extra projection and armrests make it an ideal solution for aged care applications.

Option of standard or nurse call armrests, specifically designed for aged care facilities and hospitals

Supplied with patented Uni–Orbital connector® for flexible installations – extends to any position up to a 50mm radius

WELS 4 star rated, 4.5/3L (3/5 avg/flush)



Opal Basins:

Our Opal collection basins combine modern style with considered design to meet your space and storage requirements.

Designed in Australia

Available with integrated shelves to maximise storage in the bathroom space

Can be installed to comply to AS1428.1-2021 design for access and mobility requirements

Includes white plug and chrome waste



Opal Support Rails:

Our Opal collection support rails are designed to enhance independence by providing additional support and balance assistance inside the home. The discreet and modern design means they help prevent slips and falls, without compromising on style.