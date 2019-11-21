Caroma Opal Collection: Independent living
Overview
Introducing the Opal collection, a comprehensive and versatile range, specifically designed to enhance your independence in the bathroom without having to compromise on style.
Discreet design features such as raised height toilet pans and integrated shelf space on basins are just some of the simple additions offered to reduce challenges for the elderly and make the bathroom a more comfortable and practical space. Featuring smooth, rounded contours and clean lines, the Opal collection will fit effortlessly into any bathroom, while ensuring easy cleaning, for maximum hygiene. It’s the trusted collection for all bathrooms designed with wellbeing in mind.
Opal Toilets:
- Designed and engineered in Australia
- Features award-winning Caroma Cleanflush® technology – hygienic design for easy cleaning
- Patented flow balancer eliminates splash backs
- The inclusion of a raised height pan, extra projection and armrests make it an ideal solution for aged care applications.
- Option of standard or nurse call armrests, specifically designed for aged care facilities and hospitals
- Supplied with patented Uni–Orbital connector® for flexible installations – extends to any position up to a 50mm radius
- WELS 4 star rated, 4.5/3L (3/5 avg/flush)
Opal Basins:
Our Opal collection basins combine modern style with considered design to meet your space and storage requirements.
- Designed in Australia
- Available with integrated shelves to maximise storage in the bathroom space
- Can be installed to comply to AS1428.1-2021 design for access and mobility requirements
- Includes white plug and chrome waste
Opal Support Rails:
Our Opal collection support rails are designed to enhance independence by providing additional support and balance assistance inside the home. The discreet and modern design means they help prevent slips and falls, without compromising on style.
- Durable brass construction with polished chrome finish
- Available in a variety of lengths and angles to suit a range of locations
- Designed for support. Load bearing up to 1100N (approx. 110kg)
- Range includes shower support rails and folding shower support seat