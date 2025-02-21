Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Nero Brand Master Logo
Nero Tapware
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Nero Tapware Opal Tap Brushed Gold
Nero Tapware Opal Pull Out Sink Mixer BN-3
Nero Tapware Opal Progressive Shower System Brushed Bronze
Nero Tapware Opal Pull Out Sink Mixer BN
Nero Tapware Opal Tall Basin Brushed Bronze 2
Nero Tapware Opal Kitchen Tab Overhead
Nero Tapware Opal Accessories Bronze
Nero Tapware Opal Bathroom Brushed Bronze
Nero Tapware Opal Kitchen Tab Close Up
Nero Tapware Opal Freestanding Brushed Bronze
Nero Tapware Opal Twin Shower Brushed Bronze
Nero Tapware Opal Progressive Tall Basin Set BG
Nero Tapware Opal Kitchen
Nero Tapware Opal Range Brushed Nickel
Nero Tapware Opal Progressive Wall Basin Mixer Brushed Nickel
Nero Tapware Opal Range Mix Group Brushed Bronze
Nero Tapware Opal Tap Brushed Gold
Nero Tapware Opal Pull Out Sink Mixer BN-3
Nero Tapware Opal Progressive Shower System Brushed Bronze
Nero Tapware Opal Pull Out Sink Mixer BN
Nero Tapware Opal Tall Basin Brushed Bronze 2
Nero Tapware Opal Kitchen Tab Overhead
Nero Tapware Opal Accessories Bronze
Nero Tapware Opal Bathroom Brushed Bronze
Nero Tapware Opal Kitchen Tab Close Up
Nero Tapware Opal Freestanding Brushed Bronze
Nero Tapware Opal Twin Shower Brushed Bronze
Nero Tapware Opal Progressive Tall Basin Set BG
Nero Tapware Opal Kitchen
Nero Tapware Opal Range Brushed Nickel
Nero Tapware Opal Progressive Wall Basin Mixer Brushed Nickel
Nero Tapware Opal Range Mix Group Brushed Bronze
|

Opal: Etched knurling technology

Last Updated on 21 Feb 2025

Nero Tapware's Opal range is designed with both Architects and Designers in mind to compliment the fit out on high end residencies and projects. The multiple facets create light reflections that will add endless visual experience to your space. Innovative cutting technology makes every piece shimmer as it catches the light. The result is sophisticated and dazzling.

Overview
Description

Nero Tapware's Opal range is designed with both Architects and Designers in mind to compliment the fit out on high end residencies and projects. The multiple facets create light reflections that will add endless visual experience to your space.

  • Designed with both Architects and Designers in mind to compliment the fit out on high end residencies and projects
  • Full manufacturing process completed in the one facility using the finest quality DZR Brass
  • The multiple facets, create light reflections, that will add endless visual experience to your space.
  • Every piece is beautiful, and every detail is meticulously crafted.
  • The application of PVD technology and AF (Anti Fingerprint) process makes the surface of Opal more durable, keeping looking like new and easy to clean
  • Innovative cutting technology makes every piece shimmer as it catches the light. The result is sophisticated and dazzling.
  • 4 colour options Brushed Gold, Graphite, Brushed Bronze, Brushed Nickel, perfection meets the style requirements of todays bathrooms, resulting in pure artistry.
  • 3 basin designs square, rectangle and round in the 4 colours 3 compliment the tapware to perfection
  • A complete accessories range all with the same level of etching detail allows the end result to maintain the same style

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Nero Tapware 2024 Catalogue

35.94 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Nero Tapware Opal Collection 2023

14.97 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCarrum Down, VIC

Nero Melbourne 11‑13 Buontempo Road

0421 585 796
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap