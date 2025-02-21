Opal: Etched knurling technology
Last Updated on 21 Feb 2025
Nero Tapware's Opal range is designed with both Architects and Designers in mind to compliment the fit out on high end residencies and projects. The multiple facets create light reflections that will add endless visual experience to your space. Innovative cutting technology makes every piece shimmer as it catches the light. The result is sophisticated and dazzling.
Overview
Description
- Designed with both Architects and Designers in mind to compliment the fit out on high end residencies and projects
- Full manufacturing process completed in the one facility using the finest quality DZR Brass
- The multiple facets, create light reflections, that will add endless visual experience to your space.
- Every piece is beautiful, and every detail is meticulously crafted.
- The application of PVD technology and AF (Anti Fingerprint) process makes the surface of Opal more durable, keeping looking like new and easy to clean
- Innovative cutting technology makes every piece shimmer as it catches the light. The result is sophisticated and dazzling.
- 4 colour options Brushed Gold, Graphite, Brushed Bronze, Brushed Nickel, perfection meets the style requirements of todays bathrooms, resulting in pure artistry.
- 3 basin designs square, rectangle and round in the 4 colours 3 compliment the tapware to perfection
- A complete accessories range all with the same level of etching detail allows the end result to maintain the same style