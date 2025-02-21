Opal: Etched knurling technology

Last Updated on 21 Feb 2025

Nero Tapware's Opal range is designed with both Architects and Designers in mind to compliment the fit out on high end residencies and projects. The multiple facets create light reflections that will add endless visual experience to your space. Innovative cutting technology makes every piece shimmer as it catches the light. The result is sophisticated and dazzling.