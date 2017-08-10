With a wide range of flooring solutions, meeting the utmost sports performances, Tarkett Sports helps you throughout your renovation or new building project.

Our absolute priority is to meet sportsmen and women’s expectations, in their different playing environments. That’s why we are continuously working with international sports bodies and improving our sports surfaces.

This expertise enables Tarkett Sports to provide flooring solutions, which target the specific design and performance requirements of different profiles of athletes, across a range of physical activities.

The complete range of Omnisports vinyl indoor flooring meets the intense demands of sports and recreation environments better than any sports floor on the market. Omnisports indoor flooring exceeds the highest environmental and health standards allowing sports to be played in stimulating and safe surroundings. From basketball to volleyball, and yoga to futsal, Omnisports indoor flooring accommodates any level of play, any budget and a variety of non- sporting events.

Tarkett Sports is the only solution provider to offer a truly segmented approach for the requirements of all indoor sports activities. For every area, we help you find the right product to meet your requirements.

Omnisports Pureplay (9.4mm)

Omnisports Pureplay (9.4mm) is a vinyl sports floor that provides optimal comfort and performance, and is P2-compliant under the EN 14904 standard. Approved by major sports federations, it provides extreme protection and optimal safety for high-performance multi-sports use (especially netball, basketball and volleyball) in primary school, high school and sport hall gyms. It is treated with our trademarked Top Clean XP surface protection for extra durability and cost-effective maintenance.

Omnisports Reference Multi-Use

Omnisports Reference Multi-Use (6.2mm) is the ideal flooring for multi-sports practice and non sporting events as it retains its multi-sports performance and enhanced resistance to indentation and heavy rolling loads when installed for non sports use. Omnisports Reference Multi-Use is P1-compliant under the EN 14904 standard with ≥25% shock absorption. This range has a 0.70mm PU reinforced wearlayer and is an ideal choice for multi-sports use in primary school, high school and sports hall gyms, benefitting from our trademark Top Clean XP surface protection for extra durability and cost-effective maintenance.

Omnisports Active+

Now with our new X3LT Technology for enhanced game experience!

Omnisports Active+ (8.1 mm) is a P2 vinyl sports floor that provides the ideal balance of sports performance and comfort for enhanced game experience. Omnisports Active + (8.1 mm) offers over 35% shock absorption contributing to athletes’ safety and performance. Omnisports Active + (8.1 mm) is reinforced with our factory-applied and trademarked Top Clean XP™ surface treatment for extra durability and cost-effective maintenance.