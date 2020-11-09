The Oceanic Collection captures the moods of Oceania and draws inspiration from our unique geographic location. The Tasman and Coral Seas, including the stunning Great Barrier Reef feature patterns, textures and hues that have influenced this stunning commercial carpet collection.

A multi-faceted, multi-functional collection, Oceanic features three unique commercial carpet types, each designed for creating a stunning, bespoke interior:

Woven Carpet

Designed for luxe commercial interiors, this axminster carpet features a dense, tactile pile giving a plush underfoot feel whilst adding character and quality to a project. Made using our Fast Track® colour palettes for quicker lead times.

Designer Jet® Sheet

This 1.96m wide carpet roll is made using our Designer Jet®, precision dye injection technology. It offers a creative, flexible and performance driven flooring solution, perfect for any interior space, but exceptionally easy to install in corridors.

Designer Jet® Planks

The ultimate in creativity and flexibility, these carpet planks provide a multitude of creative layouts options. Perfect for wayfinding and creating zones, or coordinating with other flooring types. Also made using Designer Jet®, the fastest custom carpet technology.

Visit ghcommercial.com to learn more about this biophilic design-led collection, or contact your GH Commercial Consultant to find out more.