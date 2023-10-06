Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Signature Floors
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Signature-Floors-Oakwood-Caviar
Signature Floors Oakwood Cigar Detail
Signature Floors Oakwood Cigar With Mirror
Signature Floors Oakwood Cognac Table
Signature Floors Oakwood Dune Detail Landscape
Oakwood: A thoughtfully curated selection of engineered timber oaks
Signature Floors Oakwood Pillow
Signature Floors Oakwood Room
Signature Floors Oakwood Suede Chairs
Signature Floors Oakwood Suede Detail
Signature Floors Oakwood Tobacco
Signature Floors Oakwood Truffle
Signature-Floors-Oakwood-Caviar
Signature Floors Oakwood Cigar Detail
Signature Floors Oakwood Cigar With Mirror
Signature Floors Oakwood Cognac Table
Signature Floors Oakwood Dune Detail Landscape
Oakwood: A thoughtfully curated selection of engineered timber oaks
Signature Floors Oakwood Pillow
Signature Floors Oakwood Room
Signature Floors Oakwood Suede Chairs
Signature Floors Oakwood Suede Detail
Signature Floors Oakwood Tobacco
Signature Floors Oakwood Truffle

Oakwood: A thoughtfully curated selection of engineered timber oaks

Last Updated on 06 Oct 2023

A thoughtfully curated selection of engineered timber oaks in a palette that transcends trends capturing the essence of mother nature. Oakwood Collection is a tribute to the colours, the textures and forms found in nature and how we bring the outdoors into our spaces – whether that be the home or the workplace, the everyday or that special space.

Overview
Description

A thoughtfully curated selection of engineered timber oaks in a palette that transcends trends capturing the essence of mother nature.

Oakwood Collection is a tribute to the colours, the textures and forms found in nature and how we bring the outdoors into our spaces – whether that be the home or the workplace, the everyday or that special space. The organic profiles will inspire the creation of spaces that welcome you, inviting you to inhabit them and feel the warmth of natural beauty, designed by nature, underfoot.

A premium engineered timber, Oakwood is designed with quality craftmanship in a beautiful and sustainable way. Finished at a large-scale dimension of 2200mm x 220mm, this superior sized board is stocked in 15 nature inspired colours honouring the sensibilities of oak.

Foster a kinship between the built world and natural landscapes and explore the language of timber with Oakwood.

{^youtubevideo|(width)480|(height)295|(rel)True|(autoplay)False|(fs)True|(url)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_hCXNuktIc?si=hPwFFBjvX2ZBg317|(loop)False^}

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Oakwood

5.65 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Oakwood Spec Sheet

2.15 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

Level 2/125 Flinders Ln

03 9401 0888
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap