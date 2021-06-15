Logo
Interface NY+LON Streets� Blue Flooring
Interface NY+LON Streets� Commercial Flooring
Interface NY+LON Streets� Neutral Flooring
Interface NY+LON Streets� Red Flooring
Interface NY+LON Streets� White Grey Flooring
Interface NY+LON Streets� Yellow Flooring
NY+LON Streets™ collection: Connecting style with performance

Last Updated on 15 Jun 2021

Taking its name from carpet’s core material and its inspiration from two of the world’s iconic cities, NY+LON Streets™ is a playful carpet collection that encourages a new perspective on urban exploration.

Taking its name from carpet’s core material and its inspiration from two of the world’s iconic cities, NY+LON Streets™ is a playful carpet collection that encourages a new perspective on urban exploration.

Wheler Street™, Old Street™, Dover Street™ and Reade Street™ interpret familiar textures in a variety of scales. Mercer Street™ embraces an unconventional grid pattern, which Broome Street™ punches up with contemporary colour. Altogether, the collection brings new meaning to the phrase, “Take to the streets.”

As part of our global product portfolio, each style in NY+LON Streets is carbon neutral. Impactful on the floor. Impactful on the planet. Carbon Neutral Floors™.

Display AddressSurry Hills, NSW

Sydney Office 101 Chalmers Street

1800 804 361
