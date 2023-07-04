Logo
HVG Facades
Nucleo®: The latest premium bonded aluminium panel

Last Updated on 04 Jul 2023

Introducing Nucleo®, the latest high-quality engineered aluminium facade product manufactured by HVG Facades. It's yet another premium, non-combustible exterior panel to add to HVG Facades' already comprehensive range. Made from two external layers of marine grade aluminium sheeting with a profiled aluminium core, Nucleo® is a lightweight and ultra-flat panel that's ideally suited to most construction types.

Description

Introducing Nucleo®, the latest high-quality engineered aluminium facade product manufactured by HVG Facades. It’s yet another premium, non-combustible exterior panel to add to HVG Facades’ already comprehensive range.

Made from two external layers of marine grade aluminium sheeting with a profiled aluminium core, Nucleo® is a lightweight and ultra-flat panel that’s ideally suited to most construction types.

With no polymer in its core, Nucleo® is deemed-to-satisfy non-combustible as per the National Construction Code (NCC 2022). It achieves zero for ignitability and spread of fire, when tested to both AS1530.1 and AS1530.3. This excellent fire safe status not only provides extra peace of mind, but it also helps to shorten and streamline the building approval process.

Nucleo® panels are made up of an internal profiled aluminium board, bonded on either side, to two skins of marine grade aluminium sheeting. The fabricated exterior combined with the core technology results in a rigid panel that's perfectly flat, providing a high-end finish. Slender and lightweight, Nucleo® allows for more efficient handling and installation, as well as reducing overall construction costs.

Nucleo® Colour Card

Nucleo® Product Brochure

Nucleo® Cleaning and Maintence Guide

Nucleo® Installation Drawings

HVG Facade Nucleo® achieves Global GreenTag Certifications
Nucleo® achieves Global GreenTag Certifications: On the way to setting new benchmarks in sustainable cladding solutions

HVG Facades announces its Nucleo® product has achieved two prestigious Global GreenTag Certifications: PlatinumHEALTH™ H...

Turrella, NSW

New South Wales Office 29 Henderson Street

1300 881 712
Carol Park, QLD

Queensland Office 128 Mica Street

07 3718 2360
Marleston, SA

South Australia Office 57-63 Barnes Avenue

08 8113 6000
Derrimut, VIC

Victoria Office 25 West Park Drive

03 9394 3130
Bibra Lake, WA

Western Australia Office 72 Bushland Ridge

08 9494 0100
