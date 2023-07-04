Introducing Nucleo®, the latest high-quality engineered aluminium facade product manufactured by HVG Facades. It’s yet another premium, non-combustible exterior panel to add to HVG Facades’ already comprehensive range.

Made from two external layers of marine grade aluminium sheeting with a profiled aluminium core, Nucleo® is a lightweight and ultra-flat panel that’s ideally suited to most construction types.

With no polymer in its core, Nucleo® is deemed-to-satisfy non-combustible as per the National Construction Code (NCC 2022). It achieves zero for ignitability and spread of fire, when tested to both AS1530.1 and AS1530.3. This excellent fire safe status not only provides extra peace of mind, but it also helps to shorten and streamline the building approval process.

Nucleo® panels are made up of an internal profiled aluminium board, bonded on either side, to two skins of marine grade aluminium sheeting. The fabricated exterior combined with the core technology results in a rigid panel that’s perfectly flat, providing a high-end finish. Slender and lightweight, Nucleo® allows for more efficient handling and installation, as well as reducing overall construction costs.