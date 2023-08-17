Nova-Tulipwood
Last Updated on 17 Aug 2023
Nova-Tulipwood cladding is a superior choice for exterior building applications, combining the natural elegance of Tulipwood with the enhanced properties gained through a controlled heat treatment process. This remarkable material brings both aesthetic and functional advantages to architectural designs, all while contributing to sustainability and green building practices.
Overview
Decking, Cladding, & Batten
Nova Tulipwood, a sustainable hardwood from responsible forestry, excels in outdoor applications with its plain grain, dark caramel hue, and lightweight properties. Its extended length options enhance construction adaptability, and its controlled heat treatment ensures superior durability, aligning perfectly with green building practices.Derived from responsibly grown tulipwood trees, it embodies sustainability and holds EPD certification, adhering to strict environmental standards.
With reduced carbon emissions and minimal chemical dependency due to its eco-friendly heat treatment, Nova-Tulipwood minimizes environmental impact. Its energy-efficient production process, coupled with its warm aesthetics and seamless blend with natural surroundings, emphasizes a vision for a beautiful, sustainable future, symbolizing a strong commitment to green practices and environmental harmony.