Decking, Cladding, & Batten

Nova Tulipwood, a sustainable hardwood from responsible forestry, excels in outdoor applications with its plain grain, dark caramel hue, and lightweight properties. Its extended length options enhance construction adaptability, and its controlled heat treatment ensures superior durability, aligning perfectly with green building practices.Derived from responsibly grown tulipwood trees, it embodies sustainability and holds EPD certification, adhering to strict environmental standards.

With reduced carbon emissions and minimal chemical dependency due to its eco-friendly heat treatment, Nova-Tulipwood minimizes environmental impact. Its energy-efficient production process, coupled with its warm aesthetics and seamless blend with natural surroundings, emphasizes a vision for a beautiful, sustainable future, symbolizing a strong commitment to green practices and environmental harmony.