Decking, Cladding & Battens

Pine, one of the most abundant species in nature, undergoes a transformation into Novawood Decking, cladding, and battens through the innovative Novawood Technology, delivering the most natural look in the best way possible. With its light tan color and distinctive knotty texture, pine is highly favored by nature enthusiasts for its authentic appearance.

Nova-Pine offers an ideal and affordable solution for those seeking a natural look in their outdoor spaces and who are captivated by the charm of pine. Its seamless harmony with nature, impeccable adaptation to various weather conditions, and cost-effectiveness make Nova-Pine products a meticulously crafted choice for your living spaces. The knotty structure appeals to those who appreciate a traditional aesthetic. In addition to its natural appearance, Nova-Pine provides an economical solution for you.

These products are designed to be durable and stable, allowing for both horizontal and vertical applications due to their diverse size and profile options. By enhancing the design and aesthetic appeal of your buildings, Nova-Pine products also offer high resistance to all weather conditions, ensuring longevity and reliability.