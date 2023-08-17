Logo
Novawood Nova-Ayous
Novawood Nova-Ayous Ceiling
Novawood Nova-Ayous Mamurbaba Garden
Novawood Nova-Ayous Mamurbaba House
Novawood Nova-Ayous Mamurbaba Indoor Dining
Novawood Nova-Ayous Mamurbaba Outdoor Dining
Novawood Nova-Ayous Maximood
Novawood Nova-Ayous Maximood Front
Novawood Nova-Ayous Maximood Pool
Novawood Nova-Ayous Roof Low Angle
Novawood Nova-Ayous Wall Low Angle
||

Nova-Ayous

Last Updated on 17 Aug 2023

Novawood Technology has revolutionized Ayous wood, elevating its natural characteristics to new heights. Ayous wood, scientifically known as Triplochiton scleroxylon, hails from West and Central Africa and is cherished for its lightweight and ease of use. This tropical hardwood has been favored for its stunning aesthetics and versatility in both interior and exterior applications.

Overview
Description

Cladding & Batten

Nova-Ayous stands as an exquisite and cost-effective alternative to western red Cedar for cladding or batten facades. This sustainable African hardwood, with its clear smooth structure and long lengths free of knots, is transformed into a durable, stable, and lightweight timber through Novawood Technology. Its color variation, ranging from light honey to mid-brown, makes it an ideal choice wherever cedar is specified.

Nova-Ayous wood boasts key features, including sustainable sourcing from certified forests, enhanced stability, and durability, making it resistant to moisture, decay, insects, and fungi. Moreover, it acts as a carbon sink, reducing greenhouse gases, and holds EPD certifications, emphasizing eco-friendly practices. It supports green building certifications like LEED and BREEAM, enhances building eligibility, and ensures safety through enhanced fire resistance. With its natural transformation, superior weather resistance, and minimal moisture-related changes, Nova-Ayous offers a visually captivating and stable solution for a variety of projects.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Nova-Ayous Thermowood Data Sheets

4.56 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Novawood-Exterior-Catalogue

12.48 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Novawood-LCA-EPD-Information-Report

353.6 KB

Download
Contact

