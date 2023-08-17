Cladding & Batten

Nova-Ayous stands as an exquisite and cost-effective alternative to western red Cedar for cladding or batten facades. This sustainable African hardwood, with its clear smooth structure and long lengths free of knots, is transformed into a durable, stable, and lightweight timber through Novawood Technology. Its color variation, ranging from light honey to mid-brown, makes it an ideal choice wherever cedar is specified.

Nova-Ayous wood boasts key features, including sustainable sourcing from certified forests, enhanced stability, and durability, making it resistant to moisture, decay, insects, and fungi. Moreover, it acts as a carbon sink, reducing greenhouse gases, and holds EPD certifications, emphasizing eco-friendly practices. It supports green building certifications like LEED and BREEAM, enhances building eligibility, and ensures safety through enhanced fire resistance. With its natural transformation, superior weather resistance, and minimal moisture-related changes, Nova-Ayous offers a visually captivating and stable solution for a variety of projects.