Novawood Nova-Ash Wooden Floor Outdoor
Novawood Nova-Ash House
Novawood Nova-Ash Ocean
Novawood Nova-Ash Outdoor Green
Novawood Nova-Ash Seaside
Novawood Nova-Ash Tall Wall
Novawood Nova-Ash Wall
Novawood Nova-Ash Wood
Novawood Nova-Ash Wooden Wall Outdoor
Novawood Nova-Ash Yard
Nova-Ash

Last Updated on 17 Aug 2023

Ash is a hardwood with a high number of grains, and features an elegant look with its wavy texture. These features make Nova-Ash Cladding a multi-purpose, aesthetic and durable material. If you seek an elegant look to highlight your building, durable and reliable Nova-Ash Cladding is the right choice.

Description

Decking, Cladding & Battens

Ash is a hardwood with a high number of grains and features an elegant look with its wavy texture. These characteristics make Nova-Ash a versatile, aesthetically pleasing, and durable material.

If you're seeking an elegant appearance to enhance your building, Nova-Ash is a durable and reliable choice for your cladding, decking, and batten applications. Nova-Ash products are FSC certified, ensuring their sustainability.

These products are long-lasting and stable, allowing for both horizontal and vertical applications due to their size and profile options. By enhancing the design and aesthetic appeal of your buildings, Nova-Ash also offers high resistance to all weather conditions.

