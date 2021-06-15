Logo
norament� 926 castello Floor
norament� 926 castello Hallway
norament� 926 castello Hero Image
norament� 926 castello Library
norament� 926 castello Product

norament® 926 castello: Timeless design, resilient material that stands the test of time

15 Jun 2021

If we can learn one thing from centuries-old architecture, it is that good things can last forever. Architectural landmarks have always been able to reinvent themselves alongside ever-evolving styles and build bridges across eras. norament® 926 castello is here to do the same for your space.

Overview
Description

If we can learn one thing from centuries-old architecture, it is that good things can last forever. Architectural landmarks have always been able to reinvent themselves alongside ever-evolving styles and build bridges across eras. norament® 926 castello is here to do the same for your space. Its timeless design, resembling limestone, is exciting and elegant – adding a touch of classical luxury to your environment. The material is resilient and robust enough to stand the test of time.

Key Features:

  • Good for very heavy usage
  • Very high footfall sound absorption (10 dB)
  • R9-slip resistance - Free of PVC, phthalate plasticizers and halogens
  • Increased safety thanks to high fire-retardant properties
  • Jointless installation
  • No coatings needed

Rubber floor covering with slightly structured two-tone surface combined with an irregular grain design and modern marbling for maximum demands. No two tiles are the same – each tile is totally unique.

Contact
Surry Hills, NSW

Sydney Office 101 Chalmers Street

1800 804 361
