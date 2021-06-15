Logo
norament� 926/825 Commercial Walkway Flooring
norament� 926/825 Meyer Werft Photography
norament� 926/825 Riddle-Stagg-Image

norament® 926/825: Classic round pastille for heavy contract use

15 Jun 2021

What if a single design choice could add timeless style and lasting performance to your most heavily trafficked areas? When you choose norament® 926/825, it can. The mathematical, matrix-based structure of norament® 926/825 creates flooring as durable as it is memorable, as well-designed as it is dynamic. Over 50 years and 20 million square meters laid, norament® 926/825 has earned a reputation for lasting durability and a place in modern design history.

Overview
Description

What if a single design choice could add timeless style and lasting performance to your most heavily trafficked areas? When you choose norament® 926/825, it can. The mathematical, matrix-based structure of norament® 926/825 creates flooring as durable as it is memorable, as well-designed as it is dynamic. Over 50 years and 20 million square meters laid, norament® 926/825 has earned a reputation for lasting durability and a place in modern design history. Versatile and bold, the instantly recognizable round pastilles of norament® 926/825 transform busy common areas, hallways, stairwells and more into timeless, unforgettable spaces.

Key Features:

  • Good for very heavy usage
  • Very high footfall sound absorption (9-15 dB)
  • R9-slip resistance
  • Free of PVC, phthalate plasticizers and halogens
  • Increased safety thanks to high fire-retardant properties
  • Jointless installation
  • No coatings needed


Rubber flooring for extremely heavy traffic areas, with classical round pastille, one-coloured.

Photography: Riddle Stagg / Meyer Werft

