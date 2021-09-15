NewTechWood screening: Fade and rot-resistant alternative to timber

NewTechWood composite timber screening panels provide a much more natural and fade-resistant alternative to aluminium slats. NewTechWood has a wide range of profiles to help you realise your exterior wall cladding, screening and fencing projects. Mix and match boards with different colours, patterns, thicknesses and widths to create a unique combination.

Requiring next to no maintenance, each screening board is fully capped, which means it has an advanced premium shield encasing all four sides around its inner core.

This UltraShield uses an advanced engineered polymer giving the boards Ultra Protection against staining, mould, mildew, rotting, splitting, and colour fading. Moisture does not penetrate through the capping, making the boards exceptionally durable and the perfect solution for coastal living.

A range of NewTechWood hollow and solid decorative screening and batten profiles add a modern feature to an architectural facade incorporating NewTechWood external composite screen panels. They are ideal for facade lining, soffits, fencing and screening for residential or commercial buildings.

Features and benefits: