The Gantner NET.Lock is an advanced, networked locker lock that offers high security and a premium user experience.

Designed for seamless integration into SALTO's wire-free access ecosystem, it supports multiple access methods, including RFID, NFC, and mobile credentials. The lock's ergonomic design, combined with features like USB charging and tamper alarms, makes it ideal for use in corporate offices, multifamily residences, gyms, schools, and hospitals.