NET.Lock: Networked locker lock for a premium user experience
Last Updated on 19 Mar 2025
Gantner NET.Lock is a premium electronic locker lock offering secure, contactless access via RFID, mobile apps, and PIN codes. Ideal for high-traffic environments, it integrates seamlessly with Salto systems.
- RFID, NFC, and mobile app access compatibility.
- Wireless management with real-time monitoring.
- Integrated tamper alarm for enhanced security.
- USB charging ports and interior lighting for convenience.
Overview
The Gantner NET.Lock is an advanced, networked locker lock that offers high security and a premium user experience.
Designed for seamless integration into SALTO's wire-free access ecosystem, it supports multiple access methods, including RFID, NFC, and mobile credentials. The lock's ergonomic design, combined with features like USB charging and tamper alarms, makes it ideal for use in corporate offices, multifamily residences, gyms, schools, and hospitals.
Last Updated on 19 Mar 2025
- Power Supply: 5V DC (Standard), 24V DC (USB version)
- Locking Mechanism: Motorised locking/unlocking
- RFID Compatibility: 13.56 MHz and 125 kHz
- Retention Force: Min. 1500 N (337.2 lb)
- IP Rating: IP52
Downloads
Contact
Salto Systems Oceania - Sydney Level 3, 184 Bourke Rd02 9011 8114
Salto Systems Oceania - Melbourne Level 5, 1-11 Gordon St03 8683 9782