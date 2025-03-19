Logo
Gantner NET.Lock
NET.Lock: Networked locker lock for a premium user experience

Last Updated on 19 Mar 2025

Gantner NET.Lock is a premium electronic locker lock offering secure, contactless access via RFID, mobile apps, and PIN codes. Ideal for high-traffic environments, it integrates seamlessly with Salto systems.

  • Product checkRFID, NFC, and mobile app access compatibility.
  • Product checkWireless management with real-time monitoring.
  • Product check Integrated tamper alarm for enhanced security.
  • Product checkUSB charging ports and interior lighting for convenience.
Overview
Description

The Gantner NET.Lock is an advanced, networked locker lock that offers high security and a premium user experience. 

Designed for seamless integration into SALTO's wire-free access ecosystem, it supports multiple access methods, including RFID, NFC, and mobile credentials. The lock's ergonomic design, combined with features like USB charging and tamper alarms, makes it ideal for use in corporate offices, multifamily residences, gyms, schools, and hospitals.

 

Specifications

  • Power Supply: 5V DC (Standard), 24V DC (USB version)
  • Locking Mechanism: Motorised locking/unlocking
  • RFID Compatibility: 13.56 MHz and 125 kHz
  • Retention Force: Min. 1500 N (337.2 lb)
  • IP Rating: IP52
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
NET.Lock Datasheet

1.94 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Salto Systems Oceania - Sydney Level 3, 184 Bourke Rd

02 9011 8114
Display AddressCremorne, VIC

Salto Systems Oceania - Melbourne Level 5, 1-11 Gordon St

03 8683 9782
